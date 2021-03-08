Lil Baby Fried On Social Media After Getting Humiliated By Quavo & Jack Harlow In 2-On-2 Game

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

NBA All-Star Weekend wasn’t the same due to the restrictions placed as a result of the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but there were still some entertaining moments. One of the events was a star-studded two-on-two basketball game between Quavo , and Lil Baby , with the My Turn rapper getting roasted for his performance.

Bleacher Report hosted the Open Run series with Quavo and Jack Harlow going up against 2 Chainz and Lil Baby. The duo of Huncho and Harlow destroyed Tity Boi and LB with ease, and much of that was due to Quavo showing off his well-documented athleticism.

Chainz is a former hooper but his game couldn’t lift his squad out of the dumps due to Lil Baby’s lack of skills on the hardwood. It should be mentioned that Modelo Beer sponsored the contest, and we hope that the guys didn’t down too many brews before lacing them up.

To be fair, Lil Baby never claimed to be an all-star hoops legend and the realm he occupies as one of Hip-Hop’s top rappers is where he truly has shined brightest over the past year. This includes a scene-stealing appearance on Drake’s latest three-pack Scary Hours 2 on the “Wants and Needs” track.

Quavo and Harlow beat Chainz and Baby to the tune of 21 to 7, with Quavo doing it all after hauling in 17 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks. The Migos star was all over the court as a blur and while Harlow didn’t add much in the way of points, the two seemingly fed off each other’s presence.

Check out some of the reactions from the weekend regarding Lil Baby’s basketball skills. Also below, check out the full Open Run.

Photo: Getty

originally published on hiphopwired.com