levi jeans challenge
Levi Jeans Challenge Has Girls Showing Off There ASSets [Photos]

Posted 14 hours ago

Dani Leigh and Da Baby have a new song together called Levi High . With any successful song nowadays their is a challenge that goes with it.

This one might top them all. Dani Leigh creator of the challenge posted up a video in her underwear putting on Levi jeans. It went viral, and every Instagram model is partaking in the #Levihighchallenge. Da Baby & Dani have been rumored to be dating shortly after they dropped the song. This challenge is buzzing which is making the song get bigger by the day.

Check out all the Levi Jean Challenges thus far below!

 

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

🤤🤤🤤 #levihighchallenge

A post shared by DANILEIGH🇩🇴 (@iamdanileigh) on

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Photos
Close