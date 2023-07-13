97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Among the amazing athletes honored at the 2023 ESPYs was LeBron James.

His family — wife Savannah, and kids Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri– took the stage to hype up the crowd and talk about their GOAT.

There was even a hilarious moment where Savannah was calling Bron a bad motherf—-r before Zhuri reminded her they were on live TV. The James gang presented the patriarch with the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance after he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA’s all-time scoring list last season.

Upon taking the stage, James addressed the rumors he started in May that he may be putting up his sneakers and retiring. Fans didn’t take the idea too seriously, but Bron made sure everyone knows he’s still got something left to give.

“I don’t care how many more points I can score or what I can or can’t do on the floor,” James said. “The real question for me is, can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t play without giving everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

His initial retirement murmurs came after he was depleted from the 2022-23 season that ended with getting swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

In the post-game presser, ESPN’s Malika Andrews asked him to reflect on his career on the heels of Carmelo Anthony‘s retirement announcement.

“We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest,” James said at the time. “Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”As recently as May, James is still holding on to the dream of playing on the same court as his eldest son and namesake Bronny, which means he’s hopefully got a few more seasons left to give the NBA. See how Twitter‘s reacting to James confirming he won’t be retiring below.

LeBron James Confirms He’s Not Retiring (Yet) In ESPYs Speech, But No One’s Really Surprised was originally published on cassiuslife.com