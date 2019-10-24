Say WHAT?! Lamar Odom Says He Left Taraji P. Henson For Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom has lived one hell of a life. The former NBA baller sat down with TV One’s Uncensored and got very candid about the mistakes he made in life. One egregious error, in particular, is gaining attention, and that was him choosing Khloe Kardashian over Taraji P.Henson

Odom who is currently dating personal trainer Sabrina Parr shocked the internet by revealing he used to date the Oscar-nominated actress. He went into great detail about his relationship with the Proud Mary star and calling the decision to leave her for the Kardashian an “immature” decision.

“I wish I would have done things different with her,” Odom confessed. “She was a little older than me, but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a black woman.”

“I used to carry her picture on the road with me. Don’t nobody know that, except for the dudes that played with me. She gave me inspiration. A black woman working like that … that’s just as good with her craft as I am in my craft.”

Odom even reminisced about a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers where he had himself a career night thanks in large to part to Henson.

“I remember we were on the road for our longest road trip and we were playing Cleveland. And I went off on their ass, but part of the inspiration of me going back to see her and getting back to LA was one of the reasons I kicked their ass that night. I remember how I was feeling during that game and after that game. She inspired me.”

Odom finally went on to reveal he ended things with Taraji because he was falling for Kardashian and did not know how to break the revelation to her.

“Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk, I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian.”

Well, Twitter is scratching their heads, Odom, choosing Khloe over the Black Excellence that is Taraji P. Henson. You can see all the reactions to his foolish mistake below.

—

Photo: UNCENSORED / TV One

Say WHAT?! Lamar Odom Says He Left Taraji P. Henson For Khloe Kardashian was originally published on hiphopwired.com