Lauren London , Nipsey Hussle
Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle’s Son Kross Turns 5!

Posted 16 hours ago

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty


Today the young boss, Kross celebrates his 5th birthday! His mother, Lauren London has always been a very private person but each year she shares a photo of each of her sons on their birthdays to celebrate a new year of life.

Kross is London’s 2nd son who continues to look more and more like his father Nipsey Hussle everyday. In her post today (Aug 31st) Lauren writes “Kross The Boss! 🏁 My baby is 5, My Lighthouse My Strength Love 💙 BabyHussle.” Kross was born in 2016 and was able to spend the first few years of his life with his father before his tragic murder in 2019. As you scroll through the rare photos that Lauren has shared on her Instagram over the years, there’s no denying the love Kross receives from both of his parents and his older brother Kameron Carter.

