10 Times Kelly Rowland Killed It On The Red Carpet

Posted 17 hours ago

The 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell Event - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Kelly Rowland is the gift that keeps on giving. This chocolate goddess shows every brown girl out there what it means to love the skin you’re in. As a married mother of one, she’s done so much in her 39 years of life. Kelly was a member of one of the biggest girls groups of our time, she became an author, designed a clothing line with Fabletics, took a stab at acting, and did some hosting work for a few network shows. 

Kelly’s long, impressive resume is one thing, but have you seen her wardrobe?! This woman can make a fecal stained towel look like a couture gown designed by God Himself. She always manages to look effortless, glamorous, and right on trend. Her hair, makeup, and styling team have captured the essence that is Kelly Rowland. Not ever, has she ever stepped out in something questionable or tacky. She is perfection!

Today, February 11th, Queen Rowland turns 39. In honor of her birthday, we’re taking a look at 10 times she killed it on the red carpet.

 

1. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE BABY2BABY GALA, 2018

KELLY ROWLAND AT THE BABY2BABY GALA, 2018 Source:Getty

Kelly Rowland attended the The Baby2Baby Gala clad in a Krikor Jabotian gown and Sarah Flint heels. I especially loved her thick, side braid.

2. KELLY ROWLAND AT MACRO PRE-OSCAR PARTY, 2019

KELLY ROWLAND AT MACRO PRE-OSCAR PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty

Do you know anyone else who could make this green, sequins playsuit look this good? Kelly Rowland looked so fly at the MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

3. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE TV WEEK LOGIE AWARDS, 2019

KELLY ROWLAND AT THE TV WEEK LOGIE AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

Kelly Rowland arrived at the 61st Annual TV WEEK Logie Awards in a beautiful, cream, sequins gown with a high slit.

4. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION ANNUAL AWARDS DINNER AND GALA, 2019

KELLY ROWLAND AT THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION ANNUAL AWARDS DINNER AND GALA, 2019 Source:Getty

Green is definitely Kelly’s color! Here she is at the 2019 Living Legends Foundation Annual Awards Dinner And Gala in this gorgeous bardot mini dress.

5. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE BABY2BABY GALA, 2019

KELLY ROWLAND AT THE BABY2BABY GALA, 2019 Source:Getty

Once again Kelly Rowland stunned at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala clad in a Nicole + Felicia FW19 feathered gown.

6. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE SHOW, 2019

KELLY ROWLAND AT THE WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE SHOW, 2019 Source:Getty

Kelly Rowland doesn’t play fair! She attended the Watch What Happens Live show clad in an olive green Aliette Spring 2020 ensemble.

7. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE PREMIERE OF “JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL”, 2019

KELLY ROWLAND AT THE PREMIERE OF "JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL", 2019 Source:Getty

Kelly Rowland attended the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” in a white Annakiki Spring 2020 suit.

8. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL, 2020

KELLY ROWLAND AT THE SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL, 2020 Source:Getty

Kelly Rowland’s grey suit, cinched waist, and red gloves is an entire mood! The songbird looked perfect at the “Bad Hair” premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

9. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2020

KELLY ROWLAND AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2020 Source:Getty

Kelly Rowland never disappoints. She attended the 2020 Roc Nation Brunch in powder blue wide-leg pants and a neon green single-shoulder blouse.

10. KELLY ROWLAND AT BAZAAR ICONS, 2018

KELLY ROWLAND AT BAZAAR ICONS, 2018 Source:Getty

Kelly Rowland rocked an off-white suit to the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS Party. What a vision!

