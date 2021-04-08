halle berry , KeKe Palmer
HomeEntertainment News

Keke Palmer & Halle Berry Have Fun With Black Twitter’s Latest Meme Craze

Posted 11 hours ago

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Season 94

Source: NBC / Getty


Black Twitter continues to be one of the most culturally relevant spaces across social media due to the innovative and quick-witted memes, hashtags, and jokes that fly off at will. The current meme craze where people take modern photos and alter them to look dated claiming some sort of connection, Keke Palmer hopped in on the joke and Halle Berry followed with a timely response that has folks talking.

For context, folks on Twitter have been posting video clips or photos of figures both known and unknown, including Saucy Santana, Andrew Caldwell, and many more. To be clear, this meme craze was separate from what is being called the “Keke Palmer Joke” which we’ll explain below.

An older photo of Palmer wasn’t initially part of the aforementioned meme rollout but a Twitter user formerly known as @TrixieNumba9, who has a penchant for going viral and now tweets under @TrixieNumbaNine, made a tweet using Palmer’s headshot from the Akeelah and The Bee film, writing in the caption “All the girls who looked like this in high school could suck a mean d*ck.”

TrixieNumba9’s tweet did its numbers, leading to an unnamed person sending her a direct message to take down the photo, claiming it was his sister who was killed. TrixieNumba9 shared the exchange between her and the person, explaining bluntly, “Baby, this is Keke Palmer. This is motherf*ckin’ Keke Palmer” and the rest is history.

Palmer then shared the doctored photo via Twitter following the “Historic figures” theme writing in the caption, “My granny was such a vibe in the 1940’s” which prompted Berry to quote retweet and wrote in the comments, “Baby, that’s Keke Palmer” thus making the joke more meta than ever.

There have been some rumblings on Twitter than the individual that initially messaged TrixieNumba9 did lose a sister tragically and that they may have resembled each other. If true, condolences to the family first and foremost.

However, Twitter is keeping things light and focusing on the funnies at the moment and we’ve got the reactions to the Keke Palmer and Halle Berry exchange above. There are some who found the “Baby, that’s Keke Palmer” joke overdone but plenty others found humor in the revival that Palmer and Berry enacted.

Keep scrolling for more.

Photo: Getty

Keke Palmer & Halle Berry Have Fun With Black Twitter’s Latest Meme Craze  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
YG & K-Swiss To Collaborate For New Compton…
 4 hours ago
04.08.21
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. & Tosin Cole In Talks…
 5 hours ago
04.08.21
Swizz Beats Bigs Up VERZUZ, Says Platform “Bigger…
 8 hours ago
04.08.21
Dr. Dre Disputes Claims He Abused Ex-Wife, Says…
 11 hours ago
04.08.21
JaeRenae
Rising Houston Singer JaeRene Killed In Tragic Car…
 11 hours ago
04.08.21
Ex-NFL Player Phillip Adams Kills 5 People In…
 11 hours ago
04.08.21
15 items
Keke Palmer & Halle Berry Have Fun With…
 11 hours ago
04.08.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 10:…
 22 hours ago
04.08.21
The Life of Kanye West Docuseries Acquired By…
 1 day ago
04.07.21
DMX Remains On Life Support, Critical Brain Function…
 2 days ago
04.07.21
Brandy And Da Brat Share Photos On Set…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Man Says His 6-Year-Old Son Found A Bullet…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Kandi Burruss Reveals Her Secret To Shedding 20…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Are LeToya Luckett And Tommicus Walker Working It…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Viral Social Media Trend Recognizes These Actors Who…
 2 days ago
04.06.21
Netflix Announces Release Date For ‘Selena: The Series…
 3 days ago
04.06.21
Photos
Close