Kanye West Still Has Teeth But Did Buy A New Grill Reportedly Worth $850K, Social Media Reacts

As fans await the release of his latest album, Vultures, Kanye West is too busy stepping up his jewelry game.

Aside from his Jesus piece days and the massive Horus chain he rocked at the 2010 BET Awards, much of Ye’s style stems from his innate ability to put fits together. But given the relaxed loungewear vibe he’s been on lately, he’s found a new way to stunt, thanks to his new grill.

Yesterday, news broke that Ye had his teeth removed to install a new grill, but according to Complex, that’s not exactly what happened because Ye’s teeth are still intact.

Dentist Thomas Connelly completed Ye’s procedure to install “titanium, palladium, platinum, and other precious metals” atop his teeth.

So, no worries, Ye’s teeth are still where they belong and were not harmed in the making of his new fashion statement.

“He did not have his teeth removed,” Connelly told Complex. “He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy.”

A bit worrying is the major bag Ye may have dropped on the jewelry, with Daily Mail reporting it cost him $850,000 although that has yet to be confirmed.

Ye’s dental dealings came to light when he took to his Instagram Stories to show off his new piece, which appears to be one piece of precious metal across the top and bottom outfitted with slight fangs, too.

In the following story, Ye shows the inspiration behind the teeth: Jaws, who played a towering hitman in James Bond films The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker. Played by 7-foot-3 actor Richard Kiel, the Jaws character was inspired by the Sol “Horror” Horowitz character in the book version of The Spy Who Loved Me, where he wore steel-capped teeth.

Given his height, strength and penchant for violence, he was especially hard for Bond –then played by Roger Moore– to kill and always seemed to find his way back to life, which could be part of the inspiration behind Ye’s new grill as he always finds his way back despite multiple attempts to cancel him.

See how social media’s reacting to Ye’s new mouthpiece below.

Kanye West Still Has Teeth But Did Buy A New Grill Reportedly Worth $850K, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com