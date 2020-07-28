CLOSE
Juicy J , Nas
HomeEntertainment News

Juicy J Wants The Verzuz Smoke With Nas

Posted 23 hours ago

2019 Rolling Loud LA

Source: Timothy Norris / Getty


Since the beginning of the VERZUZ battles, fans have tossed names into the hat that either made sense or baffled even the most musically-inclined fans. Juicy J is the latest artist who wants to lock horns in the friendly head-to-head competition, but his selection of Nas as an opponent has some fans on Twitter questioning with Juicy J is sipping in his cup.

Earlier Monday (July 27), Juicy J issued the tweet heard around the world, simply writing, “Juicy j vs Nas.”

With immediacy, fans began chiming in with questions, as one should expect, but then the jokes came flying in shortly after once the idea settled in the minds of some.

“The thought of Juicy J playing Ballin against Ether is f*cking hilarious,” one fan wrote under Juicy J’s tweet. Another fan added what may probably be a far more entertaining battle to watch by suggesting Juicy’s Three 6 Mafia crew against Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. However, there are some who think Juicy J can wash Nas off hits alone if not lyrical ability.

Thus far, the Queensbridge lyricist hasn’t answered Juicy J’s call but who knows what might be transpiring behind the scenes.

Check out the reactions to Juicy J asking for the Nas VERZUZ smoke below.

Photo: Getty

Juicy J Wants The Verzuz Smoke With Nas  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
9 items
The Black Beauties On ‘P-Valley’ Are Hair Goals…
 5 hours ago
07.28.20
Who Will Win: 2 Chainz To Battle Rick…
 5 hours ago
07.28.20
Milano Responds To Meek Mill’s Public Post About…
 6 hours ago
07.28.20
Dr. Dre Takes A Knee With Colin Kaepernick…
 6 hours ago
07.28.20
4 items
Happy Birthday Soulja Boy! 4 Of His Most…
 7 hours ago
07.28.20
Yungstar
Prayers Up: Yungstar Recovering From Motorcycle Accident
 20 hours ago
07.27.20
18 items
Juicy J Wants The Verzuz Smoke With Nas
 23 hours ago
07.28.20
Chrissy Teigen Apologizes For Insensitive Joke Regarding Megan…
 1 day ago
07.28.20
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Haters Over…
 1 day ago
07.27.20
Kanye West Paid People To Sign Petition In…
 1 day ago
07.27.20
15 items
Who’s The GOAT Of R&B?! Chris Brown Declines…
 1 day ago
07.27.20
WNBA Players Honor Breonna Taylor By Walking Off…
 1 day ago
07.27.20
Meek Mill Confirms Breakup With Milan Harris, Mother…
 1 day ago
07.27.20
Nick Cannon Visits Museum Of Tolerance After Anti-Semitic…
 2 days ago
07.26.20
Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian, Visits ER…
 2 days ago
07.26.20
20 items
The Food Tho: Lou Williams Leaves NBA Bubble…
 3 days ago
07.25.20
Photos
Close