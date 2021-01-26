jordyn woods
HomeEntertainment News

Jordyn Woods Has Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat [VIDEO]

Posted January 26, 2021

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Jordyn Woods celebrates her mother&apos;s birthday at Scalini restaurant

Source: WENN.com / WENN

The new year has given us a gift that keeps giving in the #BussItChallenge, and a new entrant in the social media dance craze proves that point. Jordyn Woods dropped it low in her version of the challenge and if the reaction on Twitter is any indication, Karl-Anthony Towns is definitely a happily kept man.

We won’t make a big fuss out of it and because we’ve reported on the challenge plenty, and we should all be saluting Erica Banks for creating the “Buss It” song and collecting big bags on top of it as is.

Simply put, like all others who have done the challenge all the way through, the videos usually feature a woman dressed down and regular degular, and all of a sudden, to the tune of Banks’ sample of Nelly’s “I think my butt gettin’ big” line from “Hot In Herre,” the woman drops it low, glows up, and twerks happily.

If you’ve seen past photos of Jordyn Woods, then you know that it’s a sight for sore eyes for real.

Check out the Tik Tok video below. Keep scrolling to see the commentary from Twitter.

@jordynwoods

worth the wait 🤪 #bussitchallenge

♬ Buss It – Erica Banks

Photo: WENN/Getty

Jordyn Woods Has Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat [VIDEO]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Multiple Victims Accuse T.I. & Tiny Of Sex…
 17 hours ago
01.29.21
Rihanna Celebrates ‘ANTI’ Anniversary With Tasteful But Risque…
 17 hours ago
01.29.21
15 items
Wendy Williams Recalls One Night With Method Man…
 21 hours ago
01.29.21
10 items
An Icon To Remember: Cicely Tyson Lived A…
 21 hours ago
01.29.21
Death Row Records Co-Founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris Speaks…
 22 hours ago
01.29.21
Kim Kardashian Already Has Exit Strategy For Kanye…
 23 hours ago
01.29.21
Where the Money Resides: Rita Ora Offered Restaurant…
 24 hours ago
01.29.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 1 day ago
01.28.21
Rapper Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Eric Holder Makes First Court Appearance
Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer’s Trial Pushed Back To…
 2 days ago
01.28.21
Kid Cudi Launching His Own Clothing Line
 2 days ago
01.29.21
Wendy Williams Throws Shade Tree At Ex Husband’s…
 2 days ago
01.28.21
20 items
War On Wall Street: Individual Investors Rage Against…
 2 days ago
01.28.21
Cassie Slays On The Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar’s…
 2 days ago
01.28.21
Shortly After Divorcing Kenya Moore, Marc Daly Announces…
 2 days ago
01.28.21
20 items
#SilhouetteChallenge: The Silhouette Challenge Is The Latest Social…
 2 days ago
01.28.21
Tiny Harris Checks Former Friend Who Accused T.I.…
 3 days ago
01.27.21
Photos
Close