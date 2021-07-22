Daniel Kaluuya , jordan palmer , KeKe Palmer
HomeEntertainment News

Jordan Peele Announces New Horror Film Called ‘Nope’ Starring Daniel Kaluuya & Keke Palmer

Posted July 22, 2021

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


With one tweet, Jordan Peele has the Internet going nuts. The Oscar-winning director announced a new horror film called Nope that isn’t dropping until next year, but Twitter is already excited.

Peele turbo-boosted the horror genre with 2017 Get Out and continued to throw curveballs with 2019’s Us, so it’s a safe bet he’ll continue his bugged-out world-building with Nope. Right now all we have is the movie poster that announces the film’s stars are Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Steve Yeun (The Walking Dead) and Keke Palmer (Scream Queens).

Unfortunately, the movie isn’t coming out until July 22, 2022. Can we get an early release, for the culture, though? As in the aforementioned, critically-acclaimed films, Peele serves as writer, director and producer. It was previously reported back in February that Palmer was cast as the lead of a then untitled (at least to us) film helmed by Peele.

Twitter has been fawning over the greatness of Peele and the potential for this film ever since he dropped the tweet. Peep some of the more compelling reactions below.

Jordan Peele Announces New Horror Film Called ‘Nope’ Starring Daniel Kaluuya & Keke Palmer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Damon Dash Launches Auction For His Share Of…
 9 hours ago
07.23.21
Big Flex: Cardi B Shows Off Her Large…
 10 hours ago
07.23.21
Digital Hov: Roc Nation & Jay-Z Launch New…
 10 hours ago
07.23.21
Nike Files Lawsuit Against Drip Creationz For Trademark…
 10 hours ago
07.23.21
Can We Hold Something?: LeBron James Is Now…
 11 hours ago
07.23.21
12 items
Lil Nas X Delivers Another Masterclass In Visual…
 11 hours ago
07.23.21
Yasiin Bey Will Not Portray Jazz Great Thelonious…
 12 hours ago
07.23.21
Jadakiss & Styles P Make Fun Of Jim…
 1 day ago
07.23.21
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals To Tyra Banks She…
 1 day ago
07.23.21
5 Fly Summer Slides That Are Cute And…
 1 day ago
07.23.21
Photos
Close