CLOSE
Jeannie Mai , Jeezy
HomeEntertainment News

Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In All-White Outfits On The ‘Gram

Posted September 4, 2019

Despite rumors circling since January, it looks like Jeezy is finally making official on the ‘Gram with his boo Jeannie Mai.

On Wednesday, he posted a pic of the two in nearly matching outfits, dressed in all-white. (We are loving her glasses and the delicate strappy tank.)

The rapper couldn’t stop swooning about The Real co-host.

“She love when I talk dat fly $hit… 🤫 #wcw,” he wrote on Instagram early Wednesday morning.

 

Also, peep Jeezy’s fully outfit he’s rocking while promoting his new album “The Legend Of The Snowman”:

 

 

Now, this isn’t the first pic of the couple.

Here, they show how that they can clean up in his black-tie gear and her drapey off-shoulder white gown.

 

 

Listen, a couple that slays together, stay together. And they look happy.

But we know that Jeezy showcasing his relationship with Jeannie in this type of way was gonna polarize folks that have opinions about dating Black men dating non-Black women and placing them on what can be perceived to be pedestals.

From folks rolling their eyes to others celebrating this new union, here’s a peek at what Black Twitter had to say:

Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In All-White Outfits On The ‘Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Latest
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - New York
Nicki Minaj Suggests She’s Retiring From Rap To…
 11 hours ago
09.05.19
NFL, Roc Nation Will Donate $400K To Chicago…
 12 hours ago
09.05.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine Expected To Take The Stand Against…
 13 hours ago
09.05.19
50 Cent Apologizes To Moneybagg Yo For Dumb…
 14 hours ago
09.05.19
Lil Nas X Goes Futuristic For His “Panini”…
 14 hours ago
09.05.19
Array
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged In Connection With Mac…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
DMX Blesses Maine Family With Shoes For School
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Screening Of Columbia Pictures' "Concussion" - Red Carpet
Watch The Trailer For ‘Bad Boys For Life’…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
20 items
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Tune Chats - Honoring Trina
Trina’s Mother, Vernessa Taylor Dies Of Cancer At…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
13 items
Bey Day: 13 Times Beyonce Slayed Us Effortlessly
 2 days ago
09.04.19
9 items
Everyone Still Hates Him: The Most Brutal, Angry…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Lela Rochon Returns To Social Media Wearing Wedding…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Black Twitter Has Thoughts About Forever 21 Potentially…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Woman Sues After Being Forced To Deliver Baby…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Blac Chyna Doesn’t Get Child Support And Doesn’t…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close