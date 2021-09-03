HomeEntertainment News

Jay-Z Becomes Memes Thanks To Drake & Kanye Verses, Trae Young Gets Fried

Posted 9 hours ago

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE

Jay-Z and Eminem "Home & Home" Concert - New York - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Jay-Z is very particular when it comes to his guest verses. Two artists that automatically get bars from Hova (no shots or pun toward 2 Chainz intended) are Drake and Kanye West, who got blessed on their new albums, Certified Lover Boy and Donda, respectively.

Despite the ongoing melodrama between the 6 God and Ye, it clearly had no effect on Jay-Z doing what he had to do on the mic. This writer thinks it’s the guy from Toronto who got the better verse while Twitter has turned the Roc-a-Fella Records co-founder and mogul into a meme thanks to his apparent indifference at working with his little brother Yeezy’s quasi-foe.

Also worth mentioning is NBA star Trae Young’s hot take that Drake is ready to take Jay-Z’s spot in the game. Needless to say, Trae is getting fried.

Peep more memes about Jay-Z’s double-dipping and check cashing below and in the gallery. More Trae Young slander, too.

Jay-Z Becomes Memes Thanks To Drake & Kanye Verses, Trae Young Gets Fried  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
15 items

Boosie Badazz Reacted To Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’…

 7 hours ago
09.03.21

Cardi B Checks Haters Who Are Justifying Mercedes…

 7 hours ago
09.03.21

Bobby Shmurda Drops New Visuals For “No Time…

 8 hours ago
09.03.21

Minister Who Married R. Kelly & 15-Year-Old Aaliyah…

 9 hours ago
09.03.21
13 items

Jay-Z Becomes Memes Thanks To Drake & Kanye…

 9 hours ago
09.03.21
9 items

Congratulations! Da Brat And Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are…

 11 hours ago
09.03.21
20 items

The Top 20 Black Comedians of All Time

 12 hours ago
09.03.21

Nicki Minaj Shares An Adorable Video Of Her…

 12 hours ago
09.03.21

Lil Nas X Is The King Of Trolling…

 13 hours ago
09.03.21
Shia's 30th Birthday Celebration

Ja Rule Finally Gets His Verzuz Shine –…

 1 day ago
09.02.21
Photos
Close