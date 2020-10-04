CLOSE
jay electronica
HomeEntertainment News

Jay Electronica’s Mythical ‘Act II: Patents Of Nobility’ Leaks Online [UPDATE]

Posted October 4, 2020

The Good Way

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

UPDATE (10/5/20): Jay Electronica has uploaded the full version of the leak to Tidal. You can stream it below.

ORIGINAL STORY: The running joke is that Jay Electronica (with plenty of Jay-Z) dropped an album, A Written Testimony, and the world went to shambles thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. So it sort of makes sense that the New Orleans rapper’s mythical Act II: Patents Of Nobility album has hit the Internets in full.

The folks over at HipHop-N-More compiled the tracklist of the project, which has been in the works for over a decade.

 

It seems like Jay Elec fine-tuned the project over years and simply left it in the stash, with only a minimal of tracks making it online. Reportedly, the album was hacked, and placed up for auction and purchased via a group buy for $9,000. Soon after, it leaked online in full.

Out of respect for the “Exhibit C” rapper are we aren’t going to share a direct link to a project he essentially isn’t seeing a dime off. Maybe this event will force his hand to package up the album properly and place it officially on streamers?

We will compile the jokes, praise and commentary from Twitter, though, which you can see below. We kind of expected Act II: Patents Of Nobility to be available only to those willing to make a trip to an ancient pyramid on foot, so this will have to do for now.

Jay Electronica’s Mythical ‘Act II: Patents Of Nobility’ Leaks Online [UPDATE]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Waka Flocka Receives Honorary Doctorate For His Community…
 4 hours ago
10.05.20
Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Jingle Jangle: A…
 6 hours ago
10.05.20
DaBaby’s Video Shoot Ends With Gunfire, Rapper Says…
 7 hours ago
10.05.20
Saturday Night Live - Season 46
Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘SNL’ Takeover
 1 day ago
10.04.20
7 items
Jay Electronica’s Mythical ‘Act II: Patents Of Nobility’…
 1 day ago
10.05.20
Rihanna Breaks Fashion Stereotypes With Savage x Fenty…
 2 days ago
10.03.20
15 items
Tyga Drops X-Rated OnlyFans Page & “Little T-Rawww”…
 2 days ago
10.03.20
15 items
SZA Reportedly Hits Unfollow After Drake Confirms They…
 3 days ago
10.05.20
Ananda Lewis Opens Up About Her Battle With…
 3 days ago
10.02.20
Cardi B Pledges $10,000 Reward In Case of…
 3 days ago
10.02.20
Jamie Foxx In Talks To Reprise Role As…
 3 days ago
10.02.20
10 items
21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s ‘Savage Mode 2’…
 3 days ago
10.02.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Taking Too Many Diet…
 3 days ago
10.02.20
Enough New York City Premiere - After Party
Legendary MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Reveals Breast Cancer…
 4 days ago
10.02.20
City Of Hope Gala - Arrivals
Dr. Dre Wins Legal Battle In Tension Filled…
 4 days ago
10.01.20
DaBaby Leads The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards With…
 4 days ago
10.01.20
Photos
Close