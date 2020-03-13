CLOSE
a written testimony , jay electronica , Jay-Z
HomeEntertainment News

Jay Electronica Finally Drops That Debut Album, ‘A Written Testimony’ Featuring Plenty Of Jay-Z Bars

Posted March 13, 2020

TIDAL X: Jay-Z B-sides in NYC

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


Jay Electronica actually did it. After over a decade of pump fakes, the New Orleans MC dropped his proper debut album, A Written History.

Interestingly, the first bars heard on the project, after an intro featuring the Honorable Elijah Muhammad, come from Jay-Z, who serves as the project’s executive producer. The track is called “Ghost of Soulja Slim” and it absolutely slaps.In fact, Hov is on like eight of the album’s 10 tracks.

But anyway, Twitter is already calling the album a classic despite barely giving it a full spin. But as you let it marinate and take it in, peep some of the already poignant reactions to the arrival of the long-awaited project below.

Was it worth the extended waiting time? Let us know in the comments.

Did they have to wait until a life-altering pandemic to finally drop it, though?

Listen on Apple Music.

 

Jay Electronica Finally Drops That Debut Album, ‘A Written Testimony’ Featuring Plenty Of Jay-Z Bars  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
2 Chainz Responds To Instagram Comment Controversy, “We…
 18 hours ago
03.13.20
These Vintage Pics Of Angela Bassett Are Proof…
 19 hours ago
03.13.20
Jay-Z Explains Decision To Work With The NFL…
 20 hours ago
03.13.20
Willow Smith Shaves Her Head During Performance Art…
 21 hours ago
03.13.20
15 items
Jay Electronica Finally Drops That Debut Album, ‘A…
 1 day ago
03.13.20
‘Insecure’ Drops Hilarious Season 4 Trailer [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
03.12.20
Live Nation Entertainment company logo seen displayed on a
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 2 days ago
03.12.20
New Jersey 7-Eleven Owner Arrested For Selling Homemade…
 2 days ago
03.12.20
Chick-Fil-A Begins Selling Their Signature Sauces In Limited…
 2 days ago
03.12.20
Cardi B Is Definitely Nervous About The Coronavirus…
 2 days ago
03.12.20
Living My Best Life! Millennials Are Booking Flights…
 2 days ago
03.12.20
Our Favorite #FlipTheSwitch Challenges From TikTok
 3 days ago
03.11.20
Harvey Weinstein covicted of sexual assault in New York City court
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison…
 3 days ago
03.11.20
Man Who Fatally Stabbed Teen On BART Platform…
 3 days ago
03.11.20
Pras Of The Fugees Arrested For Child Support…
 3 days ago
03.11.20
Woman Who DaBaby Slapped In Tampa Concert Calls…
 3 days ago
03.11.20
Photos
Close