Jay Electronica Finally Drops That Debut Album, ‘A Written Testimony’ Featuring Plenty Of Jay-Z Bars

Peace, going live on IG & and my Youtube channel at 8pm pst.#AWrittenTestimony pic.twitter.com/8W9UGKMlxh — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) March 13, 2020

Jay Electronica actually did it. After over a decade of pump fakes, the New Orleans MC dropped his proper debut album, A Written History

Interestingly, the first bars heard on the project, after an intro featuring the Honorable Elijah Muhammad, come from Jay-Z, who serves as the project’s executive producer. The track is called “Ghost of Soulja Slim” and it absolutely slaps.In fact, Hov is on like eight of the album’s 10 tracks.

But anyway, Twitter is already calling the album a classic despite barely giving it a full spin. But as you let it marinate and take it in, peep some of the already poignant reactions to the arrival of the long-awaited project below.

Did they have to wait until a life-altering pandemic to finally drop it, though?

Bruh, Jay Z over here catching bodies on Jay Electronica's shit. Once again, he's 50. pic.twitter.com/plcF2p5Zpv — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) March 13, 2020

