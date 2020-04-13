CLOSE
50 Cent , ja rule
HomeEntertainment News

Ja Rule Says He’ll Do A Verzuz IG Live Battle With Foe 50 Cent

Posted 18 hours ago

Super Bowl After Party Hosted By Migos and Fabolous

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Since the nationwide shut-in due to the novel coronavirus spread, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s Verzuz Instagram Instagram Live battles have been must-watch entertainment. Hoping to throw his hat in the ring, Ja Rule says he’s down to clash with his longtime rival 50 Cent and promised to keep it free of hostility.

Fat Joe shared an IG Live conversation with Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz and aired the portion of the chat where Ja Rule called in on another phone. The “Always On Time” star is heard over Joey Crack’s smartphone speaker promising Swizz that he intends to “behave” and not drum up any of the beef with his fellow Queens native and foe in Fif.

Swizz Beatz didn’t sound entirely convinced that Ja Rule would keep it peace for the sake of the battle but did tell the rapper to send over 20 songs for the battle, no doubt to make certain the legalities are taken care of on the back end.

Not for nothing, Ja Rule had an incredible run of hits during his heights as did 50 Cent. But could the G-Unit General best his Murda Inc. nemesis in a head-to-head contest of tracks? Stay tuned.

Twitter is currently sounding off after learning of Ja Rule’s willingness to hop into the ring with 50 Cent. Some are saying that Ja certainly has a stack of hits that still ring off in your garden variety mix formats and club sets but there are many who feel that Fif has enough firepower to get him out of there.

We’ve got those reactions listed out below.

Photo: Getty

Ja Rule Says He’ll Do A Verzuz IG Live Battle With Foe 50 Cent  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Latest
Virginia Pastor Who Held Church Service Despite Social…
 17 hours ago
04.13.20
18 items
Ja Rule Says He’ll Do A Verzuz IG…
 18 hours ago
04.13.20
Uber Eats Reveals Most Popular Takeout Orders In…
 19 hours ago
04.13.20
Rick Kirkham Recalls How ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic…
 21 hours ago
04.13.20
8 items
Celebrity Kids Came Through With The Easter Fashion
 22 hours ago
04.13.20
Blac Chyna Offering $250 Follow Backs & $900…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Photos of Daughters In The…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Rihanna Checks Fans Begging For New Music During…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
19 items
DJ Premier Vs. RZA Was Worth The Hype…
 2 days ago
04.12.20
Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott Throw Party…
 2 days ago
04.13.20
22 items
Black Twitter Rocked Their Virtual Sunday Best For…
 2 days ago
04.12.20
Thirst Trap Enthusiast Draya Michele Stunts In Her…
 3 days ago
04.11.20
Remember When The Carters Took Over Easter With…
 3 days ago
04.11.20
Netflix To Premier New ‘Tiger King’ Episode This…
 3 days ago
04.11.20
Floyd Mayweather's 42nd Birthday Party
Yaya Mayweather Faces 99 Years In Prison For…
 3 days ago
04.10.20
Lizzo Makes Bank From Her Dance & Workout…
 4 days ago
04.11.20
Photos
Close