CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Creative Class: iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Out For The Culture

Posted November 8, 2019

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

Source: iOne / iOne


Recently, iOne Digital’s brands Hip-Hop Wired, Bossip, NewsOne, MadameNoire, HelloBeautiful, GlobalGrind, Cassius and A Space For Creators cooked up lists creatives and influencers who are using their unique talent to move culture with the Creative Class. A total of 55 men and women were selected for their impressive and inspiring success in entertainment, business, politics, news media, and more.

AT&T’s Dream In Black campaign joined in on the celebration of the launch of the Creative Class at Ponce City Market’s Skyline Park in Atlanta, Georgia. In attendance were iOne President Detavio Samuels and SVP Chief Content Officer Marve Frazier, who addressed the crowd and held a brief Q&A with honorees Tristan Walker, founder of Bevel and Dionna Dorsey, District Clothing entrepreneur.

The activation was also a full-blown party where attending participated in interactive booths including a “photo booth” classroom and caricature portraits by Tony Smith as well as light bites, an open bar, and the vibes presented by DJ Wally Sparks.

A big up goes to AT&T, the honorees, and everyone who showed out. Check out more photos of the festivities below.

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

Source: iOne / iOne

Creative Class: iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Out For The Culture  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

2. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

3. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

4. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

5. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

6. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

7. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

8. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

9. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

10. iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show Source:iOne

iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In Black Show ione digital and at&t dream in black show

Latest
Stephen A. Smith Now ESPN’s Highest Paid Sportscaster
 6 hours ago
11.11.19
Cardi B, Nicki Minaj React To Instagram’s Test…
 6 hours ago
11.11.19
Chamillionaire, E-40 & Daymond John Launch $100K Competition…
 6 hours ago
11.11.19
2017 BET Hip Hop Awards
Watch Trina Put Woman In Place At Wal-Mart…
 8 hours ago
11.11.19
10 items
Drake Booed Off The Stage At Camp Flog…
 12 hours ago
11.11.19
Pilar Sanders Happy But Denies Engagement To Houston…
 1 day ago
11.10.19
Astroworld Fest 2019
Astroworld Fest: Where To Park, What You Can…
 2 days ago
11.09.19
10 items
Creative Class: iOne Digital and AT&T Dream In…
 3 days ago
11.10.19
Racist Catches The Fade At Popeyes – And…
 3 days ago
11.08.19
Astroworld Fest 2019
See The 2019 Astroworld Fest Lineup
 3 days ago
11.08.19
“Christian Genius Billionaire” Kanye West Hints At 2024…
 3 days ago
11.08.19
Jim Jones & His Forever Fiancée Chrissy Lampkin…
 3 days ago
11.08.19
Ray J Calls Story Of Rumored Meeting With…
 3 days ago
11.08.19
Pilar Sanders Reportedly Engaged To J. Prince?
 4 days ago
11.10.19
Odell Beckham Jr In Browns Uniform
Off The Market? Odell Beckham Jr Apparently Dating…
 4 days ago
11.07.19
Ohio Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3…
 4 days ago
11.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close