Iggy Azalea Calls Playboi Carti Trifling Deadbeat For Curving Christmas Plans With Son

Playboi Carti should be having a fine Christmas considering he just dropped a new album. However. his baby mama, who happens to be rapper Iggy Azalea, put him on blast for deading their holiday plans.

The former couple share a son named Onyx who was born earlier this earlier. But Iggy put their frazzled co-parenting on blast shortly after his new album Whole Lotta Red dropped by revealing the tea via Twitter.

“I would never decide to do something of my own free will that meant missing a milestone moment with my son & if you do you’re trash,” she tweeted.

But the scorching tea is what followed. Seems like the plan was to kick it together, but Carti had a change of heart, which may be tied to another woman.

Azalea continued, “Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son. Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my [sic] entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can’t come for Christmas any more? TRASH. And I was gonna keep it cute and let you live but nah, Not after I just peeped that trifling sh*t. TRIFLING!”

Well damn.

Unfortunately for Iggy, she hasn’t exactly earned good will in the culture due to her latent colonizer qualities. So while there is support, her mentions are in shambles despite deadbeats getting no points off g.p.

Peep some of the reactions below.

Everything not for the net, but at a certain point when someone just taking advantage like CRAZY airing it out is all you can do. Night. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

And I just woke up and my sons nanny is letting me know now she’s seen who this side chick is that you gave her our dog to babysit while you were in town all week with me. And you FaceTimed her without son on the phone. Got me fucked up. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

Here’s a video of my friend kicking you out the crib at 3am like a hoe two months ago. I told you I would be sharing it if I saw your ass still being trifling so merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/XmOWL6fbVc — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

And I coulda done you dirty and posted the begging without ya pants but I won’t even be that mean. Y’all both trash tho. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

This man was in philly playing PS5 mid pandemic the day my son was born even tho it was a scheduled c section.

I had onyx alone completely cause he was my only visitor approved with Covid. We lived together at that time. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

And even tho onyx was a PLANNED baby, that we both wanted. On some weirdo shit he has still refused to sign his birth certificate. He’s 9months old. Won’t even give his son he claims to care so much about his own last name. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

Imagine how trash you are to do this to your first born son. pic.twitter.com/qV1vBuK9me — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

I left our house with my son after a fight in may and then when I came back a week later with my son all my personal shit had been locked in a guest bedroom and this bitch had a suitcase already in our house but at the time I didn’t know who it was. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

We were never allowed back, and so I had to live in an air bnb for months in LA before I could figure out getting a place of my own. This is all while he is supposedly “working on getting his family back” let’s talk about it. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 25, 2020

