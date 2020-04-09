Tributes are pouring in Thursday after the husband of a viral Arizona grandmother died of coronavirus.

Wanda Dench, who has since recovered from COVID-19, gained viral fame in 2016 after mistakenly inviting a stranger to Thanksgiving Dinner. The news of Lonnie Dench’s death was shared on social media by that Thanksgiving stranger turned family friend, Jamal Hinton.

On April 2, Hinton posted photos of himself with Lonnie and Wanda on Twitter, sharing their diagnosis. Early Thursday, he revealed Lonnie passed away on Sunday, April 5.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

“Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face so I thank every single one of you guys for that,” he tweeted. “Also for those asking Wanda is not sick.”

“RIP Lonnie” was the number one trending topic in the world on Twitter at the time of this posting. We compiled some of the reactions to his passing below.

Remember you can always take 92Q with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Source: Newsweek

Husband of Grandmother Who Mistakenly Invited Teen To Thanksgiving Dies Of Coronavirus was originally published on 92q.com