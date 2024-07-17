Hungry? Check Out These Delicious Houston Deals For National Hot Dog Day

Hungry? Enjoy These Houston Deals for National Hot Dog Day
1. Wienerschnitzel
At participating locations nationwide, guests can get four of the brand’s iconic Chili Dogs for just $4*. Wienerschnitzel’s Chili Dog has been a fan favorite for decades and is one of the most popular menu items because of its secret recipe chili sauce. Offer good for in-store only.
2. 7-Eleven
$2 Big Bite hot dog in the 7Rewards app
3. Love’s Travel Stops
Customers a free hot dog or roller grill item on July 17 at participating locations. The offer is available in the Love’s app.
4. Dog Haus
Get a FREE Haus Dog at participating Dog Haus locations. Join the Haus Rewards loyalty program by July 16 and present the app reward in-store on July 17 to enjoy this delicious deal
5. Good Dog Houston
Score an all-day happy hour with $4 tallboys and $6 select Texas drafts and glasses of wine. Plus there’s menu centered around hot dogs, with the featured “Dog of the Day” being their Frito Pie Dog.
6. Instacart
Select Instacart retailers will offer customers $10 off $20 of eligible items, including hot dogs, buns, condiments, drinks, and more.
7. Nathans
On July 17, Nathan’s Famous is offering hot dogs for 5 cents, the original price of the hot dog when the first restaurant opened in 1916. The discount is available at participating locations across the country, and there is a limit of two hot dogs per order. Please call your local store for participation details.
8. Shake Shack
On July 19, Shake Shack customers can get a free hot dog when they spend $1 or more in the restaurant at a kiosk or on the app