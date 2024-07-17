Hungry? Check Out These Delicious Houston Deals For National Hot Dog Day

Listen Live
Hungry? Enjoy These Houston Deals for National Hot Dog Day

Published on July 17, 2024

National Hot Dog Day

Source: General / Radio One

Traditionally celebrated on the third Wednesday in July, National Hot Dog Day is July 17 this year. Several restaurants are celebrating with specials and deals! Scroll down for delicious deals in the Houston area.

1. Wienerschnitzel

Wienerschnitzel
Source: Getty

At participating locations nationwide, guests can get four of the brand’s iconic Chili Dogs for just $4*. Wienerschnitzel’s Chili Dog has been a fan favorite for decades and is one of the most popular menu items because of its secret recipe chili sauce. Offer good for in-store only. 

2. 7-Eleven

7-Eleven
Source: Getty

$2 Big Bite hot dog in the 7Rewards app

3. Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops
Source: General

Customers a free hot dog or roller grill item on July 17 at participating locations. The offer is available in the Love’s app.

4. Dog Haus

Dog Haus
Source: General

Get a FREE Haus Dog at participating Dog Haus locations. Join the Haus Rewards loyalty program by July 16 and present the app reward in-store on July 17 to enjoy this delicious deal

5. Good Dog Houston

Good Dog Houston
Source: General

Score an all-day happy hour with $4 tallboys and $6 select Texas drafts and glasses of wine. Plus there’s menu centered around hot dogs, with the featured “Dog of the Day” being their Frito Pie Dog.

6. Instacart

Instacart
Source: Getty

Select Instacart retailers will offer customers $10 off $20 of eligible items, including hot dogs, buns, condiments, drinks, and more.

7. Nathans

Nathans
Source: Getty

On July 17, Nathan’s Famous is offering hot dogs for 5 cents, the original price of the hot dog when the first restaurant opened in 1916. The discount is available at participating locations across the country, and there is a limit of two hot dogs per order. Please call your local store for participation details.

8. Shake Shack

Shake Shack
Source: Getty

On July 19, Shake Shack customers can get a free hot dog when they spend $1 or more in the restaurant at a kiosk or on the app

