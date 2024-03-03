Here’s Every Look From Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ Tour Kick-Off Concert

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Let’s go, Barbz!

Nicki Minaj kicked off her ‘Pink Friday 2’ tour in Oakland, California, on March 1. During the sold-out concert, the Queens rapper remixed everything from her dope lyrics to her fly fits.

“#Oakland you were a dream come true. Thank you,” Nicki wrote on Instagram under a carousel post recapping the event.

According to Set List, the concert featured a mix of new and old school hits such as “FTCU,” “High School,” “Anaconda,” “Roma’s Revenge,” and “Everybody.” Fashion Killa and R&B songstress Monica joined Nicki on stage.

During her set, she chose an all-black ensemble with a dramatic veil. According to social media captures, Monica sang chart-topping ballets and uptempo hits like “Angel of Mine” and “So Gone.”

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ is coming to a city near you.

Nicki’s tour comes after weeks of album promo, social media buzz, and alleged beef with Megan Thee Stallion over lyrics in her song, “Hiss.” The Barbz waited with bated breath to see what the “Big Foot” rapper had in store – and Nicki did not disappoint.

The tour – her largest yet – will feature 36 dates in North America. The Barbz train will stop in Detroit, Chicago, New York, and Atlanta, among others. Nicki’s next stop is tonight, March 3, in Denver.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Breaks Record For Most No. 1 Albums By A Female Rapper With ‘Pink Friday 2’

Excited about a chance to get back in front of fans, Nicki discussed the tour on Instagram Live in October 2023. She said, “Even though this album is called Pink Friday 2, even though we love the nostalgia, this will not remind you of another tour. That’s how I’ll say it. I mean, it’s gonna be greater than every other tour combined — like this album.”

See every look from Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ Tour opening night.

Nicki turned heads during her tour debut. She looked fabulous rocking fits from bedazzled bodysuits to ‘Geisha girl’ kimonos. Nicki was styled by Majer Jridi.

According to the femcee, several luxury designers “flew out” to Gag City for her big night. In a recap Instagram post, she tagged luxury designers XI SCORPII, Off White, Dolce & Gabanna, and Valdrin Sahiti.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Has Been Eating The Girls Up In Elaborate Coats

See looks from Oakland’s opening night below.

Here’s Every Look From Nicki Minaj’s ‘Pink Friday 2’ Tour Kick-Off Concert was originally published on hellobeautiful.com