Happy Birthday DreamDoll! Peep The BX Baddie’s Sexiest Fashion Moments [Pics]

N.O.R.E. Featuring DreamDoll "Goin Up" Video Shoot

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

DreamDoll makes the big 3-0 today and in celebration of her adding another candle to the cake, take a look at some of her best photo moments. Whether on the red carpet, at a hot party or just chillin’ on vacay, these are the picture-perfect moments that made the cut.

Peep the gallery below!

1. It’s Ya Birthday!! One Time for the Gram!

2. DreamDoll Event at Trap Music Museum

DreamDoll Event Source:Getty

3. Mean Streets

4. Rah Swish Featuring DreamDoll “Whatcha Like” Video Shoot

Rah Swish Featuring DreamDoll "Whatcha Like" Video Shoot Source:Getty

5. Black & White

6. Compound Saturday Nights Hosted by 42 Dugg

Compound Saturday Nights Hosted by 42 Dugg Source:Getty

7. A Vibe

8. N.O.R.E. Featuring DreamDoll “Goin Up” Video Shoot

N.O.R.E. Featuring DreamDoll "Goin Up" Video Shoot Source:Getty

9. Richie Akiva’s Oscar Party 2021

Darren Dzienciol & Richie Akiva's Oscar Party 2021 Source:Getty

10. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 Source:Getty

11. 2021 Concert Performance

2021 Hot 97 Summer Jam Source:Getty

12. Dream Doll And DJ Self Perform At Ellevan45 Lounge

Dream Doll And DJ Self Perform At Ellevan45 Lounge Source:Getty

13. BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 – Red Carpet

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Source:Getty

14. BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 – Backstage and Audience

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Backstage and Audience Source:Getty

15. Sprinklez New York Takeover

Sprinklez New York Takeover Source:Getty

16. Rick Ross “Richer Than Ever” Album Release Party

Rick Ross "Richer Than Ever" Album Release Party Source:Getty

17. Dream Doll Friend’s Giving

Dream Doll Friend's Giving Source:Getty

18. Dream Doll Friend’s Giving

Dream Doll Friend's Giving Source:Getty

19. 2021 Concert

Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2021 Source:Getty

20. White On White

21. 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards – Arrivals

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

22. Street Style – Day 2 – New York Fashion Week

Street Style - Day 2 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

23. Walk it Like I Talk It

24. Life’s A Beach

