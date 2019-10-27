Lemon! Wondering what Gucci Mane 2009 looked like? Let us save you a Google Search with 9 photos of Guwop back in 09 below…

Who was Gucci Mane in 2009?

After a solid run of critically and commercially successful mixtape releases in 2009, Gucci Mane released his sixth studio album The State vs. Radric Davis which became his first gold-certified album. Gucci ended 2009 with a bang-er: “Lemonade” the third official single off the project produced by Bangladesh as well as “Wasted” featuring Plies.

In fact, Gucci spent most of 2009 at arguably his creative peak. The Burrprint dropped along with a trio of mixtapes on 10/17 with Guccimerica, GreatBrrritain and Burrrussia as part of his Cold War series as well as Writing On The Wall. You couldn’t escape Gucci the same way people couldn’t escape Lil Wayne in 07 or 08.

The first Gucci run ten years ago was a moment. And now that Gucci is well … on a whole new life thanks to personal lifestyle changes and more, we might be gearing up for a second Gucci run.

Gucci Mane 2009 Photos + Video! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com