gucci mane
Gucci Mane 2009 Photos + Video!

Posted 19 hours ago

Lemon! Wondering what Gucci Mane 2009 looked like? Let us save you a Google Search with 9 photos of Guwop back in 09 below…

Who was Gucci Mane in 2009?

After a solid run of critically and commercially successful mixtape releases in 2009, Gucci Mane released his sixth studio album The State vs. Radric Davis which became his first gold-certified album. Gucci ended 2009 with a bang-er: “Lemonade” the third official single off the project produced by Bangladesh as well as “Wasted” featuring Plies.

In fact, Gucci spent most of 2009 at arguably his creative peak. The Burrprint dropped along with a trio of mixtapes on 10/17 with GuccimericaGreatBrrritain and Burrrussia as part of his Cold War series as well as Writing On The Wall. You couldn’t escape Gucci the same way people couldn’t escape Lil Wayne in 07 or 08.

The first Gucci run ten years ago was a moment. And now that Gucci is well … on a whole new life thanks to personal lifestyle changes and more, we might be gearing up for a second Gucci run.

1. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 Source:Getty

Atlanta, GA – JUNE 20: Gucci Mane performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/Getty Images for Radio One)

2. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 20: Gucci Mane backstage during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Radio One)

3. BET Hip Hop Awards ’09 – Arrivals

BET Hip Hop Awards '09 - Arrivals Source:Getty

Gucci Mane attends the BET Hip Hop Awards ’09 at the Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on October 10, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia.

4. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 Source:Getty

Atlanta, GA – JUNE 20: Gucci Mane performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/Getty Images for Radio One)

5. Corner Store Magazine Launch Party & BET Hip Hop Awards After Party

Corner Store Magazine Launch Party & BET Hip Hop Awards After Party Source:Getty

Gucci Mane attends the Corner Store Magazine launch & BET Hip Hop Awards after party at Club Obsession on October 10, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

6. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 Source:Getty

Atlanta, GA – JUNE 20: Gucci Mane performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/Getty Images for Radio One)

7. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 20: Gucci Mane backstage during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Radio One)

8. Corner Store Magazine Launch Party & BET Hip Hop Awards After Party

Corner Store Magazine Launch Party & BET Hip Hop Awards After Party Source:Getty

Gucci Mane attends the Corner Store Magazine launch & BET Hip Hop Awards after party at Club Obsession on October 10, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

9. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 Source:Getty

ATLANTA – JUNE 20: Gucci Mane (Red Pants) performs during the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14 at Philips Arena on June 20, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Radio One)

