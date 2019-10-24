CLOSE
drake , Funny , internet troll
Every Single Time Drake Trolled The World

Posted 3 hours ago

The Toronto Raptors Head To Wynn Las Vegas To Celebrate NBA Championship Win At XS Nightclub With Drake And The Chainsmokers

Source: David Becker / Getty

Drake is a troll. Perhaps he’s the most fun troll in rap (non-Tekashi division) but he’s been keeping us all entertained with his various antics over the years.

Sometimes it’s him adopting almost literally any nationality to fit his needs.

Other times it’s him inadvertently crafting a meme (see the “No Guidance” video) or any battle he’s been in from chiding Tyga for dating Kylie Jenner, the Meek saga (thank God they’re friends again) or even laughing off Joe Budden. Drake knows how to keep people talking without having to create Jesus Crocs.

As The Boy celebrates another year around the sun, let us flashback to all the times Drake trolled the world.

Every Single Time Drake Trolled The World  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. The Art Of Trolling – Troll Your Own Fans.

The Art Of Trolling – Troll Your Own Fans. Source:false

2. Remember Dada Drake? We’re Glad This Troll Is Over.

Remember Dada Drake? We’re Glad This Troll Is Over. Source:false

3. Nothing Was The Same.

Nothing Was The Same. Source:false

4. Remember When Drake Brought Lint Rollers To The Raptors Game, Got Roasted, & Then Made His Own Lint Rollers?

Remember When Drake Brought Lint Rollers To The Raptors Game, Got Roasted, & Then Made His Own Lint Rollers? Source:false

5. Drake Spent His Summer 2015 Trolling Meek Mill & It Worked Out Perfectly.

Drake Spent His Summer 2015 Trolling Meek Mill & It Worked Out Perfectly. Source:false

6. Trolling The Warriors Before The Raptors Won The NBA Title

7. Drake Jumps On IG Live To Troll Joe Budden’s Pool Party (And Pusha T)

8. Drake Making Game Of Thrones Faces At Draymond Green

9. Drake Giving Us All A Reaction Meme From “No Guidance”

10. Drake Trolling Us All With The Gaudy NBA Championship Rings

View this post on Instagram

Turnt this to a organization

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

