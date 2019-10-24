Drake is a troll. Perhaps he’s the most fun troll in rap (non-Tekashi division) but he’s been keeping us all entertained with his various antics over the years.

Sometimes it’s him adopting almost literally any nationality to fit his needs.

Other times it’s him inadvertently crafting a meme (see the “No Guidance” video) or any battle he’s been in from chiding Tyga for dating Kylie Jenner, the Meek saga (thank God they’re friends again) or even laughing off Joe Budden. Drake knows how to keep people talking without having to create Jesus Crocs.

As The Boy celebrates another year around the sun, let us flashback to all the times Drake trolled the world.

Every Single Time Drake Trolled The World was originally published on globalgrind.com