Essence Hosts 17th Annual Black Women In Hollywood With Star-Studded Event [Gallery]

Published on March 8, 2024

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood

Source: Courtesy Essence / Getty

The 17th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood® Awards took place Thursday, March 7 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Celebrity guests like Zendaya, Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks and Method Man stunned at the event. Check out a gallery from the star-studded event inside.

This year’s Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards was hosted by celebrated actor, Grammy Award-winning rapper and entrepreneur, Cliff “Method Man” Smith. It was an unforgettable celebration of Black excellence, honoring Academy Award-nominated actress and Grammy Award winner Danielle Brooks, six-time Grammy-nominated singer and leading actress Halle Bailey, acclaimed screenwriter and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, industry powerhouse Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ.

A few memorable highlights from this year’s festivities include:

Emmy Award Winning Actress, Zendaya, and Fashion Legend, Law Roach, dazzled another red carpet together during awards season, while the actress debuted a stylish new bob haircut.

Black Love was on full display with couples such as actor and rapper Joey Bada$$ and singer & actress Serayah, BET’s “Sistas” and “Zatima” actor, Devale Ellis and wife Khadeen Ellis,  sharing touching moments on the carpet.

American Fiction star, Erika Alexander joined fellow actress, Kim Cole and renowned TV writer and producer, Yvette Lee Bowser, on the carpet as they delved into nostalgic memories from “Living Single,” which recently hit a 30-year milestone.

Twin, where have you been? Actresses and TV personalities Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley graced the carpet as they offered us a trip down memory lane.

Following a touching moment with her sister and fellow multifaceted entertainer, Chole Bailey and 2024 honoree, Halle Bailey, shared a soul-stirring speech reflecting on what she has described as her greatest achievement – being a mother to her son Halo.

Honoree Danielle Brooks received a standing ovation, as she sung the gospel melody, “I won’t complain” to accept her award.

Grammy-winning artist Muni Long, closed the show with her hit song, “Made for Me” that brought the crowd to their feet.

The event drew a collection of notable celebrities, from esteemed actors and directors to music moguls and fashion icons, including Normani, Tina Knowles, Leslie Jones, Letitia Wright, Da’Vinci, Teyonah Parris, Actress (Marvel’s The Marvels and Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone) Skai Jackson, Aldis Hodge, Marsai Martin, Antony Anderson, Gabourey Sidibe, Lance Gross, and more.

Catch up on all of the festivities from this year’s event Friday, March 15th when the 17th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood® Red Carpet and Awards Ceremony airs at 9/8c on OWN. It will also be available to stream on Max.

1. Sing A Song

Sing A Song
Source: Getty

2. Stunning

Stunning
Source: Getty

3. Our Stars Shined

Our Stars Shined
Source: Getty

4. Everyone Stepped Out

Everyone Stepped Out
Source: Getty

5. Lookin' Fab

Lookin' Fab
Source: Getty

6. And Oh So Beautiful

And Oh So Beautiful
Source: Getty

7. The Gowns Were Lovely

The Gowns Were Lovely
Source: Getty

8. All Smiles All Around

All Smiles All Around
Source: Getty

9. Even The Men Came With Dapper Looks

Even The Men Came With Dapper Looks
Source: Getty

10. The "Living Single" Reunion We Needed

The "Living Single" Reunion We Needed
Source: Getty

11. Black Women in Hollywood Are Divine

Black Women in Hollywood Are Divine
Source: Getty

12. Host for the Evening

Host for the Evening
Source: Getty

13. Star-studded

Star-studded
Source: Getty

14. So Much Black Excellence In One Room

So Much Black Excellence In One Room
Source: Getty

15. Gorgeous, Gorgeous Girl

Gorgeous, Gorgeous Girl
Source: Getty

16. Real Sisters

Real Sisters
Source: Getty

17. Halle in Hollywood

Halle in Hollywood
Source: Getty

18. Nobody Loves Her Like We Do

Nobody Loves Her Like We Do
Source: Getty

19. Black Women Supporting Black Women

Black Women Supporting Black Women
Source: Getty

20. Without Flaw

Without Flaw
Source: Getty

21. Law's Never Retiring

Law's Never Retiring
Source: Getty

22. Ms. Wright Lookin' Right in Green

Ms. Wright Lookin' Right in Green
Source: Getty

23. Black Men Supporting Black Women

Black Men Supporting Black Women
Source: Getty

24. The Industry's Finest

The Industry's Finest
Source: Getty

25. Selfie Time

Selfie Time
Source: Getty

26. We Love This Song

We Love This Song
Source: Getty

27. Perfect Place to Gather Us

Perfect Place to Gather Us
Source: Getty

28. Ladies in Hollywood

Ladies in Hollywood
Source: Getty

29. So Pretty

So Pretty
Source: Getty

30. A Time Indeed

A Time Indeed
Source: Getty

31. Black Love Was There

Black Love Was There
Source: Getty

32. More Fits Were Thrown

More Fits Were Thrown
Source: Getty

33. Legends in the Building

Legends in the Building
Source: Getty

34. All the Stars Were In Attendance

All the Stars Were In Attendance
Source: Getty

35. Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood

Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood
Source: Getty

36. She Can Do No Wrong

She Can Do No Wrong
Source: Getty

37. An Honor

An Honor
Source: Getty

38. They Grow Up So Fast

They Grow Up So Fast
Source: Getty

39. All White When She Feeling Godly

All White When She Feeling Godly
Source: Getty

40. Z, Please Get Your Foot Off Our Necks

Z, Please Get Your Foot Off Our Necks
Source: Getty

41. Close Up

Close Up
Source: Getty

42. Twin, Where Have You Been?

Twin, Where Have You Been?
Source: Getty

43. Beautiful Ladies

Beautiful Ladies
Source: Getty

44. What A Special Event

What A Special Event
Source: Getty

45. Dipped In Black Excellence, Draped In Gold

Dipped In Black Excellence, Draped In Gold
Source: Getty

46. Once More For This Fit

Once More For This Fit
Source: Getty

47. Everyone Was Eager to Celebrate

Everyone Was Eager to Celebrate
Source: Getty

48. She Is Black Hollywood

She Is Black Hollywood
Source: Getty

49. So Beautiful

So Beautiful
Source: Getty

50. More From The Festivities

More From The Festivities
Source: Getty

51. Everyone's Welcomed

Everyone's Welcomed
Source: Getty

52. Another Close Up

Another Close Up
Source: Getty

53. Glamour

Glamour
Source: Getty

54. Bossy in Red

Bossy in Red
Source: Getty

55. Radiant

Radiant
Source: Getty

56. Beautiful In and Out The Program

Beautiful In and Out The Program
Source: Getty

57. Watch Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood 3/15

Watch Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood 3/15
Source: Getty

Essence Hosts 17th Annual Black Women In Hollywood With Star-Studded Event [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com

