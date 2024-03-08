Essence Hosts 17th Annual Black Women In Hollywood [Gallery]
Essence Hosts 17th Annual Black Women In Hollywood With Star-Studded Event [Gallery]
The 17th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood® Awards took place Thursday, March 7 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Celebrity guests like Zendaya, Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks and Method Man stunned at the event. Check out a gallery from the star-studded event inside.
This year’s Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards was hosted by celebrated actor, Grammy Award-winning rapper and entrepreneur, Cliff “Method Man” Smith. It was an unforgettable celebration of Black excellence, honoring Academy Award-nominated actress and Grammy Award winner Danielle Brooks, six-time Grammy-nominated singer and leading actress Halle Bailey, acclaimed screenwriter and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, industry powerhouse Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ.
A few memorable highlights from this year’s festivities include:
Emmy Award Winning Actress, Zendaya, and Fashion Legend, Law Roach, dazzled another red carpet together during awards season, while the actress debuted a stylish new bob haircut.
Black Love was on full display with couples such as actor and rapper Joey Bada$$ and singer & actress Serayah, BET’s “Sistas” and “Zatima” actor, Devale Ellis and wife Khadeen Ellis, sharing touching moments on the carpet.
American Fiction star, Erika Alexander joined fellow actress, Kim Cole and renowned TV writer and producer, Yvette Lee Bowser, on the carpet as they delved into nostalgic memories from “Living Single,” which recently hit a 30-year milestone.
Twin, where have you been? Actresses and TV personalities Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley graced the carpet as they offered us a trip down memory lane.
Following a touching moment with her sister and fellow multifaceted entertainer, Chole Bailey and 2024 honoree, Halle Bailey, shared a soul-stirring speech reflecting on what she has described as her greatest achievement – being a mother to her son Halo.
Honoree Danielle Brooks received a standing ovation, as she sung the gospel melody, “I won’t complain” to accept her award.
Grammy-winning artist Muni Long, closed the show with her hit song, “Made for Me” that brought the crowd to their feet.
The event drew a collection of notable celebrities, from esteemed actors and directors to music moguls and fashion icons, including Normani, Tina Knowles, Leslie Jones, Letitia Wright, Da’Vinci, Teyonah Parris, Actress (Marvel’s The Marvels and Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone) Skai Jackson, Aldis Hodge, Marsai Martin, Antony Anderson, Gabourey Sidibe, Lance Gross, and more.
Catch up on all of the festivities from this year’s event Friday, March 15th when the 17th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood® Red Carpet and Awards Ceremony airs at 9/8c on OWN. It will also be available to stream on Max.
1. Sing A Song
2. Stunning
3. Our Stars Shined
4. Everyone Stepped Out
5. Lookin' Fab
6. And Oh So Beautiful
7. The Gowns Were Lovely
8. All Smiles All Around
9. Even The Men Came With Dapper Looks
10. The "Living Single" Reunion We Needed
11. Black Women in Hollywood Are Divine
12. Host for the Evening
13. Star-studded
14. So Much Black Excellence In One Room
15. Gorgeous, Gorgeous Girl
16. Real Sisters
17. Halle in Hollywood
18. Nobody Loves Her Like We Do
19. Black Women Supporting Black Women
20. Without Flaw
21. Law's Never Retiring
22. Ms. Wright Lookin' Right in Green
23. Black Men Supporting Black Women
24. The Industry's Finest
25. Selfie Time
26. We Love This Song
27. Perfect Place to Gather Us
28. Ladies in Hollywood
29. So Pretty
30. A Time Indeed
31. Black Love Was There
32. More Fits Were Thrown
33. Legends in the Building
34. All the Stars Were In Attendance
35. Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood
36. She Can Do No Wrong
37. An Honor
38. They Grow Up So Fast
39. All White When She Feeling Godly
40. Z, Please Get Your Foot Off Our Necks
41. Close Up
42. Twin, Where Have You Been?
43. Beautiful Ladies
44. What A Special Event
45. Dipped In Black Excellence, Draped In Gold
46. Once More For This Fit
47. Everyone Was Eager to Celebrate
48. She Is Black Hollywood
49. So Beautiful
50. More From The Festivities
51. Everyone's Welcomed
52. Another Close Up
53. Glamour
54. Bossy in Red
55. Radiant
56. Beautiful In and Out The Program
57. Watch Essence's 2024 Black Women in Hollywood 3/15
Essence Hosts 17th Annual Black Women In Hollywood With Star-Studded Event [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com