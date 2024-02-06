97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Drake has often bragged about his prowess with the ladies and even once alluded to his, ahem, situation on a popular song a few years back. Now, The Boy is trending online after an alleged leaked video featuring Drake and his other “boy” went viral online.

To be completely honest with the readers, we have no idea where the alleged video came from, if it’s truly a leak, or why the footage is out there for the world to see. In a brief drive-by of the video, viewed for editorial purposes, a person thought to be Drake is sitting on a couch while holding on to the “joystick” with a shot of the person holding a smartphone to capture the image.

Drizzy once pointed to the size of his appendage on A$AP Rocky’s hit posse cut “F*ckin’ Problems” with 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar, immortalizing himself by saying, “I don’t really say this often/But this long d*ck n*gga ain’t for the long talkin’.”

If the clip that’s going around X and other online spaces truly is the OVO Honcho, it appears that some agree that Drake wasn’t lying during that particular bar. As expected, some fans are saying that the leak was done on purpose to keep some of the rumored Megan Thee Stallion smoke off him, while others are showing off some incredible thirst.

We’ve got reactions from all sides below.

—

Photo: Getty

Drake Trends After The Boy Shows Off The “Boy” In Leaked Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com