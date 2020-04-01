CLOSE
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Jazzy Jeff Speaks On His Recent COVID-19 Scare

Posted April 1, 2020

DJ Jazzy Jeff has recently came out to say he has not been feeling too good. The sickness  he had was pneumonia which has very similar symptoms of the Coronavirus.

The internet instantly alleged that DJ Jazzy Jeff might have COVID-19. Not until today.. Philly legendary DJ went to Instagram and posted a selfie captioning it “I’m GOOD… lil scruffy but GOOD!! be safe!!” We are glad to hear DJ Jazzy Jeff is doing fine!

Now, is it to much to ask for Jazzy Jeff to give us a Instagram Live mix?!

 

DJ Jazzy Jeff Speaks On His Recent COVID-19 Scare  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Posted by Mannwell Glenn on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

