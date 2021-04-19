black rob , diddy
HomeEntertainment News

Diddy Criticized On Social Media After Sharing Black Rob Tribute

Posted 10 hours ago

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
"Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20"

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Black Rob passed away over the weekend shortly after many learned of his harrowing health condition and the struggles he’s faced in recent times. Diddy, the East Harlem rapper’s former label chief, posted a loving tribute that was criticized by fans who felt the mogul didn’t do enough for his one-time artist.

Via Instagram, Sean “Diddy” Combs posted an older photo of him and Black Rob during friendly times along with a caption that depicted how the loss is hitting him emotionally.

“Rest in power King @therealblackrob ! As I listen to your records today there’s one thing that they all have in common! You have made millions of people all over the world feel good and dance! You are one of a kind! GOD BLESS! Love. You will be truly missed,” Diddy wrote.

RELATED: Diddy Offers Tribute To Black Rob: “You Will Truly Be Missed!”

In the body of the post, many celebrities such as Fat Joe, Swae Lee, DJ Scratch, Biggs Burke, D-Nice, DJ Scratch and more all shared responses. However, some replies threw shots at Diddy, questioning his involvement in Black Rob’s later life and if he offered any assistance to the “Whoa!” star.

“So was diddy their for him when he needed the help I’m just asking sad rip black,” wrote one fan. Another added, “[B]oy go to hell. where tf were you when he was homeless.”

However, an Instagram reply from @exclusive_rare was especially biting.

“I understand your not his pops and not obligated to give him anything but I’d think just being a good human and friend you woulda helped him out. So what if he made bad decisions so what if he made mistakes. Dude you have almost a BILLLLION DOLLARS,” they wrote.

In fairness to Diddy, it isn’t known how much money he invested in helping Black Rob, nor do any outside of the circle know if they were in contact with one another. Of course, the optics of it all seems to be what most people are pointing to, thus the passionate responses and critique being thrown in Diddy’s direction.

We’ve looked across Twitter and found there was similar sentiment being shared there as well. We’ve got those responses listed out below.

Photo: Getty

Diddy Criticized On Social Media After Sharing Black Rob Tribute  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Benzino & His Daughter Coi Leray Make Amends…
 7 hours ago
04.19.21
DMX’s Fiancee Breaks Her Silence With An Instagram…
 7 hours ago
04.19.21
10 items
Diddy Criticized On Social Media After Sharing Black…
 10 hours ago
04.19.21
Judge Removes Dr. Dre Lawyers From His Divorce…
 10 hours ago
04.19.21
Hot 97's Summer Jam 2005 - Backstage
Diddy Offers Tribute To Black Rob: “You Will…
 1 day ago
04.18.21
JMBLYA Dallas 2019
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Enters Not Guilty Plea…
 1 day ago
04.18.21
Lil Durk Concert Ends After Gunfire
 1 day ago
04.18.21
"Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20"
Former Bad Boy Rapper Black Rob Dead At…
 2 days ago
04.17.21
Beyoncé’s White Area Suit Is Next Level DRIP
 2 days ago
04.17.21
Hazel-E Suffers Serious Complications After Undergoing Plastic Surgery
 2 days ago
04.17.21
13 items
It Runs In The Family! Our Favorite Black…
 3 days ago
04.17.21
Vince Staples Compares Nipsey Hussle To Black Revolutionaries…
 3 days ago
04.16.21
10 items
Happy Birthday, Martin Lawerence: A Few of Our…
 3 days ago
04.16.21
10 items
The Tejano Queen Would Have Turned 50 Years…
 3 days ago
04.16.21
Swae Lee Premiering New Docuseries on Snapchat
 3 days ago
04.16.21
Nike Starts A Refurbished Program For Used Kicks
 3 days ago
04.16.21
Photos
Close