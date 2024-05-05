Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby was held on May 4 at the Churchill Downs in Louisville. An event known for heart-pumping horse racing, unforgettable finishes, and even more unforgettable fashion, this year’s iteration was one to remember.

One celebrity favorite leading the style races this year was Sheryl Lee Ralph. Spotted on the red carpet during two derby events, the Abbott Elementary star brought Hollywood’s glitz and glamour to the historical horse-racing event.

Let’s get into her derby-style details.

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s derby couture category is … black and white.

On May 3, Sheryl attended the Barnstable Brown Gala, which Conde Nast has dubbed one of “the ten best parties in the world.” Held since 1989 at the Barnstable Brown family home, the invite-only party raises money for diabetes research.

For the fundraising event, Sheryl rocked a sleeveless white gown with black details, including a large black bow at the neckline and small rosettes adorned throughout. Sheryl complemented her look with simple jewelry and glam hair and makeup.

See the 67-year-old’s Barnstable Brown Gala look below.

Sheryl’s second black-and-white stunner was worn on the day of the race. Capturing the mood of the celebration, the actress’ May 4 look definitely deserved a triple crown.

The Emmy winner graced the derby carpet in a fitted double-breasted white suit with gold buttons and a black blouse underneath. A dazzling white coat hung on Sheryl’s shoulders, and a small black and clear Chanel clutch sat in her hands.

Sheryl’s hat, which is arguably the most crucial piece of any derby look, was a black wide-brim fedora with a white ribbon. Styled by her daughter, Ivy Coco Maurice, the Moesha star was sharp, honey!

Sheryl was one of several Hollywood celebrity favorites who made their way to Louisville for the Saturday affair. See who else we spotted ‘off to the races.’

Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby was originally published on hellobeautiful.com