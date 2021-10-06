Dave Chappelle Releases ‘The Closer’; Twitter Reacts

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Dave Chappelle signed one of the most lucrative deals with Netflix and has released a handful of comedy specials that have been both praised and blasted for their edgy and controversial content. The Washington, D.C. native released his sixth special, The Closer, to the streamer and fans have showered the standup performance with both cheers and jeers.

The Closer was filmed in Detroit, Mich. and, according to Chappelle’s words, it will be his last standup special for an indefinite amount of time. As usual, Chappelle walked the edge as only he can and there was one particular segment that caught the eyes and ears of viewers on Twitter.

In a joke that referenced DaBaby’s homophobic rant at Rolling Loud in Miami over the summer, Chappelle essentially framed the piece to say that the North Carolina rapper got in more trouble for his attack on those in the LGBTQ community for reportedly killing a man in self-defense.

Using the biting and sarcastic style he’s largely employed most of his career, Chappelle seemingly tried to make a larger point about the tenets and tenacity of so-called “cancel culture,” which he’s done in some form or fashion among the six specials he’s filmed for Netflix.

While some praised Chappelle for his humor, others found that his comparison of DaBaby’s woes to that of the bigotry and oppression faced by the LGBTQ fell far short of his typical brilliance. Still, it appears that if this is Chappelle’s swan song for Netflix, there are plenty who found the special enjoyable.

Check out the reactions from all sides below.

