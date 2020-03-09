Chance The Rapper Channels H-Town Love With “Barre Baby” Cover, TisaKorean At RODEOHOUSTON [VIDEO]

Chance The Rapper may be from Chicago but he’s got some serious ties to Houston. His wife is a native Houstonian. He can call Beyoncé his Auntie if he wanted. And at his debut Houston Rodeo performance, he decided to blend a little bit of his story and that of Houston legends.

Chance had originally scheduled to come to Houston as part of his Big Day Tour but when that got canceled, the Rodeo swooped in and added Chance to the Black Heritage Night lineup.

After running through “Sun Come Down” and asking for fans to pray for Megan Thee Stallion, the opening chords of “Barre Baby” broke through the PA system. “This is a song that brought me close to Houston,” Chance said. “RIP Big Moe, RIP DJ Screw!”

From there, he let off the first verse of the song before TISAKOREAN joined him on stage for a live performance of “The Mop” in front of 60,000 plus at NRG Stadium. I expect that energy to be just as crazy when Tisa performs at SpringFest 2020 in less than two weeks!

CHANCE THE RAPPER SETLIST

“No Problem”

“Blessings”

“Cocoa Butter Kisses”

“Brain Cells”

“Acid Rain”

“I’m the One”

“Ultralight Beam”

“All Day Long”

“I Got You”

“Handsome”

“Sun Come Down”

“Groceries” (w/ TisaKorean)

“The Mop” (w/ TisaKorean)

“Summer Friends”

“All We Got”

“Juke Jam”

“Same Drugs”

“Blessings (Reprise)”