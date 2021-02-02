HomeEntertainment News

#BuyBlack: 5 Unique Valentine's Day Gifts To Give Your Partner On Love Day

Posted February 2, 2021

Soulita Soap

It has to be annoying trying to figure out unique ways to express love for your partner every Valentine’s Day. If you’re part of the “everyday is Valentine’s Day” crew, then this post likely won’t apply to you. But if you’re a person who is constantly on the hunt for a special gift that will bring you and your partner closer, then I’ve got you covered.

Because Love Day is intertwined in Black History Month, it’s only right to highlight Black-owned businesses so we can keep the dollars circulating within our community. With Valentine’s Day being less than two weeks away, these fun, unique and love-filled gifts may make it to your mailbox by February 14th.

This year, skip the flowers and chocolates, and replace them with heartfelt gifts that’ll put a permanent smile on your loved one’s face. Here are 5 Black-owned businesses with unique gifts ideas to give your partner on Valentine’s Day.

1. INTROVERT N THE CITY’S LOVE NOTES DECK

INTROVERT N THE CITY'S LOVE NOTES DECK Source:Introvert N the City

Sometimes finding the words to express what’s in your heart can be difficult. With Introvert N the City’s Love Notes Deck, you can say exactly what’s in your heart with this 50-card deck of original love quotes. Make the depths of your love known by your partner by having them pull a card each day. 

 

2. BRAVE BY C BANKS’ SAVAGE VINYL BODYSUIT

BRAVE BY C BANKS' SAVAGE VINYL BODYSUIT Source:Chanell Banks

Valentine’s Day is about showing love to your partner, right? Well in Brave by C Banks’ Vinyl bodysuit you are the gift, sis. In this sexy thong one-piece, you’re in for a night of grown folks business. 

Thank me later.

3. MARSHAY NICOLE’S BEARD GROWTH OIL

MARSHAY NICOLE'S BEARD GROWTH OIL Source:Marshay Nicole

Are you tired of your man’s beard feeling rough and smelling like morning breath? Believe it or not, the hair on his chin should be as moisturized and maintained as the hair on his scalp. Marshay Nicole’s Beard Growth Oil is an all-natural blend of Alma, Grape Seed, Jojoba, Almond, Argan oil, & 23 other all natural herbs & oils that will promote growth as well as restore moisture. It also has a light Rosemary, Lavender & Lemon scent that will have you glued to your man’s face.

 

4. DRAWLZ’S BED-STUY UNDERWEAR

DRAWLZ'S BED-STUY UNDERWEAR Source:Drawlz

Sis, you might want to package his package in a pair of underwear from Drawlz. If he’s a Hip Hop head, then these Biggie Smalls inspired undies are right up his alley. The print is reminiscent of the Notorious BIG’s classic Coogi sweater. Gift your man a pair, and use code iitc10 for a discount.

 

5. SOULITA’S 4 PIECE MASK SET

SOULITA'S 4 PIECE MASK SET Source:Soulita Soap

Self-care is the best care, especially when you can do it with your partner. With Covid-19 dictating our time outside, switch things up with an at-home facial using Soulita’s 4 Piece Mask Set. There’s something very intimate about practicing self-love as a union. A couple that exfoliates together, stays together. Isn’t that how the saying goes?  

