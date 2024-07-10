Listen Live
Boozy Bounce Hits New Orleans During EssenceFest

Boozy Bounce #EssenceFest Edition Takes NOLA!

Published on July 10, 2024

Boozy Bounce was definitely a highlight during #EssenceFest 2024 weekend!
Partnering with the iconic platform #BoozyBounce turned out to be a night to remember as everyone partied the night away just after #Usher ripped the stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Special guests in attendance included Colman Domingo, Amber Riley, Zerina Akers, Kendrick Sampson, Kyla Pratt, Don Lemon, and many more.
Boozy Bounce has captivated audiences in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, and Washington D.C., consistently selling out venues and creating unforgettable memories.   Right in the heart of #NOLA, the cultural movement gave attendees a chance to dive into the rich cultural heritage of New Orleans with immersive experiences that highlight the soul of Southern sound and bounce music. The event was brought to life by global DJs Jordan Rock, Jash Jay, and Zeus, along with surprise performances by artists BJ So Cole, ReUpReedy, and Denisia. It’s was an amazing night!

1. Amber Riley

Amber Riley
Amber Riley pulled up to the party even after hitting the Superdome stage earlier in the night. 

2. Jordan E. Cooper

Jordan E. Cooper
Award-winning writer, director and producer Jordan E. Cooper was seen on the scene. 

3. Jonny Wright

Jonny Wright
Celebrity hairstylist got a much needed break!

4. Wayman & Micah

Wayman & Micah
Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald make sure the best stay dressed. 

5. Jash Jay

Jash Jay
We were hype to see one of our favorite ATL based DJ’s Jash Jay at the party

6. Zerina Akers and Bryon Javar

Zerina Akers and Bryon Javar
If we’re talking style we can’t leave these two out. 

7. Branford Jones

Branford Jones
When “They Have The Range” he makes sure the whole world knows it. 

8. Jordan Rock

Jordan Rock
Jordan Rock kept the people partying all night long

Boozy Bounce #EssenceFest Edition Takes NOLA! was originally published on globalgrind.com

