Boozy Bounce #EssenceFest Edition Takes NOLA!

Boozy Bounce was definitely a highlight during #EssenceFest 2024 weekend!Partnering with the iconic platform #BoozyBounce turned out to be a night to remember as everyone partied the night away just after #Usher ripped the stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.Special guests in attendance included Colman Domingo, Amber Riley, Zerina Akers, Kendrick Sampson, Kyla Pratt, Don Lemon, and many more.Boozy Bounce has captivated audiences in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, and Washington D.C., consistently selling out venues and creating unforgettable memories. Right in the heart of #NOLA, the cultural movement gave attendees a chance to dive into the rich cultural heritage of New Orleans with immersive experiences that highlight the soul of Southern sound and bounce music. The event was brought to life by global DJs Jordan Rock, Jash Jay, and Zeus, along with surprise performances by artists BJ So Cole, ReUpReedy, and Denisia. It’s was an amazing night!

