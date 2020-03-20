CLOSE
Boosie Is On IG Live CashApp’ing For Tittays

Posted March 20, 2020

Boosie on IG Live for QTD

Source: Boosie / Instagram


Thanks to the Coronavirus Pandemic, plenty of people are in their homes going stir crazy. But of course, social media is still popping, and rapper Lil Boosie is using his time to get women to show him their breasts.

Yes, this is really happening and right on cue, it’s trending on Twitter. Apparently, Boosie is offering up $25 to flash the tittays on this QTD aka Quarantine Titty Day (his words, not ours). And sometime down the line it will be QTP, and, well, you can guess what the P stands for.

But wait…for $25?! We know more people are applying for unemployment, but damn.

At least Boosie’s not getting scorn for rocking a Kappa Alpha Psi sweatshirt? Also, don’t ask Boosie if he smokes around his kids.

Anyway, peep some of the more ratchet moments below.

