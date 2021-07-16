15 Classic Moments That Show How Much Hip-Hop Loved Biz Markie

CLOSE
Sad news, Hip-Hop fans. The larger-than-life rap personality known to the world as Biz Markie has died.
TMZ broke the story, and said this about the passing of the “Just a Friend” rapper:
A family source tells us Biz passed away in a Baltimore hospital at 6:25 Friday night. We’re told his wife, Tara Hall, held his hand as he took his last breath … and the nursing staff was there to support his family, telling them how strong he was through his fight.
Take a look at some cool, colorful and commemorative moments from the life of Hip-Hop’s beloved human beat machine.
RIP BIZ!
1. Biz and the Yo Gabba Gabba Crew
2. Mary J Blige, Biz Markie & Doug E Fresh – 2014 Essence Music FestivalSource:Getty
3. Men In Black 2 Beatbox Scene
4. Biz at Pitbull’s 2017 New Year’s Revolution in MiamiSource:WENN
5. Fun with Big Daddy Kane and Biz
6. Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys and Biz Markie
7. Sesame Street Remake of “Just a Friend”
8. Biz Gets Love On ‘The Boondocks’
9. Biz and Snoop at an MTV Pool Party in 2005Source:WENN
10. Biz Markie & DC Young Fly Get Into A Beat Boxing Match
11. The Legendary Juice Crew
12. Big Daddy Kane’s Birthday Party – 1989Source:Getty
13. Biz Beatboxes ‘Just a Friend’ at People Magazine’s Studio
14. Biz Markie at Kensington High Street in London, 1988. Gone but NEVER Forgotten!Source:Getty
