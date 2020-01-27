CLOSE
Billy Porter’s Showstopping Hat At The Grammys Inspires The Shadiest Memes

Posted January 27, 2020

Billy Porter arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN


For those oblivious to Billy Porter‘s red carpet events, it should be known that the Pose actor will always put on a show for the people. His appearance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards was no different and luckily, some hilarious memes ensued.

According to Time magazine, Porter was styled by Sam Ratelle and he rocked a sparkling turquoise jacket-jumpsuit curtesy of designer Scott Studenberg. If the threads weren’t epic enough, Porter topped it off with a wide-brimmed hat with a remote-controlled privacy screen of crystalline fringes.

The hat was conjured up by Sarah Sokol, whose clients include Janelle Monáe, actor Emilia Clarke and New York’s own Cardi B. Smooth Technology was the group behind the hat hardware. It’s engineered to open and shut under various circumstances. Check out the magic below.

 

And it was so.

The Internet took the moment and elevated it to the next level with some shady memes. Check out some of the funniest ones below!

 

Billy Porter's Showstopping Hat At The Grammys Inspires The Shadiest Memes

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

I need this hat 🥂 #grammys2020 @theebillyporter

A post shared by shitty wine memes (@shittywinememes) on

6.

7.

8.

9.

