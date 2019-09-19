CLOSE
Beyonce , madame tussands
HomeEntertainment News

At Last! We’ve Finally Got A Beyoncé Wax Figure That’s Not A Mess!

Posted September 19, 2019

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

 

 

After a decade of horrible looking Beyonce wax figures, it looks like Madame Tussauds may have finally gotten right!

On Thursday (September 18), they announced that their newest addition to their London museum is one of Bey from her iconic “Homecoming” Coachella concert.

Honestly, it’s amazing!

This looks just like her down to her actual brown skin, muscle tone and her beautiful bone structure. And peep her first in the air.

Even better? Queen Bey is right next to ger bestie Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle:

As we all know, this Beyonce wax figure has been a long time coming as Madame Tussaud has a torrid history of trying to pass Bey off as an unrecognizable white woman.

Harpo, who dis woman?

Beyonce Wax Figure

Source: WENN / WENN


 

Or this one?

Friend Movement's 2014 Stardust Soiree

Source: Barry King / Getty


This one is just trifling AF:

Either way, we’re super excited about this new statue and so is Black Twitter. Here’s what they had to say about Madame Tussaud’s newest attempt at immortalizing Queen Bey.

At Last! We’ve Finally Got A Beyoncé Wax Figure That’s Not A Mess! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
56 items
All The Sexy Photos From Rihanna’s Savage X…
 7 hours ago
09.20.19
These 90’s Fashion & Beauty Trends Are Making…
 12 hours ago
09.20.19
Michael B. Jordan Is Soaking Wet As Alicia…
 12 hours ago
09.20.19
15 items
Beyoncé Dressed As Lisa Bonet Transported Twitter Fans…
 13 hours ago
09.20.19
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Had The Perfect Response To Tekashi…
 1 day ago
09.19.19
Kanye West
Kanye West Tops Forbes List As The Highest…
 1 day ago
09.19.19
20 items
At Last! We’ve Finally Got A Beyoncé Wax…
 1 day ago
09.20.19
11 items
Tekashi 6ix9ine Outs “Retired Rapper” Jim Jones As…
 1 day ago
09.19.19
8 items
See Photos From Eva Marcille’s ‘Flower Child’ Baby…
 1 day ago
09.20.19
9 items
Mixed-Ish: “White” Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Technically…
 1 day ago
09.20.19
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Under Fire For…
 1 day ago
09.19.19
Tamar Braxton Now Suggests Loni Love Sent Letters…
 2 days ago
09.19.19
10 items
Auntie! Mary J. Blige Claims It’s A Bad…
 2 days ago
09.20.19
Lizzo Apologizes After Accusing Postmates Driver Of Stealing…
 2 days ago
09.19.19
Big Boi Calls “Lies” To Andre 3000 Working…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
Watch The Trailer To Netflix’s New Michael B.…
 2 days ago
09.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close