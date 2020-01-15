CLOSE
Beyoncé Shows Off Cheeks, Reveals Ivy Park X adidas Fashion Line [PHOTOS]

Beyoncé has once again put the Internet on pause for one of her typically arresting photo shoots, this time to promote a brand collaboration that will surely be all the rage. The Houston superstar showed off her sizeable assets to promote the Ivy Park X adidas collection that’s due to come out this Friday.

In an array of pics on both adidas and Queen Bey’s social media pages, Beyoncé and other models are seen wearing a number of the Ivy Park outfits. Especially interesting was an image of the singer showing off in a bottom-bearing bikini top while showing off a pair of the line’s sneakers. She also straddles a bike in the aforementioned getup to great artistic effect.

The full range of the capsule collection is unknown but so far, it appears to be a series of burgundy and gold and black and white striped tracksuits, hats, coats, and corresponding sneakers. Via Beyoncé’s Instagram page, a series of the Ivy Park X adidas boxes are shown in stop-motion videos that reveal the line’s various pieces, and it’s still hard to tell what’s going to be offered in the teasers.

The Ivy Park X adidas capsule collection drops this Saturday (Jan. 18) and fans can be kept in the loop by following this link. Expect these pieces to sell out in record time given the fanfare online and the reaction on Instagram.

Check out the images below.

IVY PARK January 18

Beyoncé Shows Off Cheeks, Reveals Ivy Park X adidas Fashion Line [PHOTOS]

IVY PARK January 18

IVY PARK January 18

adidas x IVY PARK unboxing

adidas x IVY PARK unboxing

adidas x IVY PARK unboxing

