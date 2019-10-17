CLOSE
bella hadid , Beyonce
Black Twitter Clowns Bella Hadid For Being Named Most Beautiful Woman In The World Over Beyoncé

October 17, 2019

For reasons unbeknownst to us, some random doctor thought it was a good idea to get on Rihanna’s Internet and share his thoughts on who is the most beautiful woman in the world.

Are you ready? Apparently, in his eyes thanks to some junk science, it’s model Bella Hadid, who beat out Beyoncé. Yes, you read that correctly, she beat out Queen Bey.

According to Dr. Julian De Silva, by using the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which claims symmetrical faces are signifiers of beauty, Bella is the most stunning woman, period. The same Bella who is rumored to have gone under the knife. But we digress. To add even more insult to injury, De Silva said that added that Beyoncé “looks incredibly as she approaches her 40s” but that her eyebrows and chin knocked off some points.


Sigh…it’s no surprise that white celebs such as Amber Heard, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Kate Moss, Natalie Portman, and Scarlett Johansson rounded out the rest of the list.

So it should also come as no surprise that Black Twitter had words for this utter white beauty standard nonsense and the audacity of even having Bey and Bella is the same sentence when it comes to looks.

Here’s what they had to say:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

