Following the news of ATL’s own, Killer Mike not bringing three Grammys was some not-so-good news.
According to TMZ, Mike was handcuffed and arrested after an alleged physical altercation. Killer Mike owned the night bringing home the Grammys for Best Rap Album, Song, and Performance.
Check out some of the reactions to the rollercoaster of a night for Killer Mike.
RELATED: BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys
RELATED: Killer Mike Talks New Project “Michael,” Bridging The Gap, Working With Andre 3000 & More!
RELATED: Weedmaps To Premier Original Docuseries ‘Tumbleweeds With Killer Mike’ On Vice TV To Celebrate 4/20
ATL Twitter Reacts to Killer Mike Getting Arrested at The Grammys was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
-
BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys
-
Rodeo News: Nelly Confirmed As A Featured Performer At Bun B's 'All Star Takeover' March 12
-
Radio ONE Welcomes Madd Hatta Back To Majic 102.1
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Meet 50 Cent THIS THURSDAY Feb 1st at Spec's Fountain View
-
[VIDEO] Jay-Z Calls Out Grammys For Beyonce Snub PLUS Our Favorite Grammy Night Pics of The Carters
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Win Tickets To See Nicki Minaj LIVE in Houston May 9 PLUS $250 Cash!!