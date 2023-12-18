Ashanti’s Faux Fur Obsession In 10 Fashion Photos

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti and fur go together real bad. The “Foolish” songstress stepped out in an all-white monochromatic look this weekend to remind of their love affair. We are obsessed.

Ashanti’s winter all-white fur look is everything

Ashanti’s stylist, Tim B, shared her latest slay on Instagram this week. So ‘nice Tim had to share it twice,’ Ashanti looks like a dream in two captures on the stylists’ page.

The first is a carousel of pictures displaying details of the cozy look. Winter white never looked so good!

Ashanti looks coy and comfy in a white panel sheer dress from NBD. The dress fits the artist like a glove and is maxi length. Ashanti compliments her dress with a white Daniel’s Leather faux fur and white boots. Her gold jewelry from Alexis Bittar shines against the monochromatic ensemble.

Tim’s second capture of the look shows the outfit in motion. Fans see Ashanti’s knee-length bundles, white shades, and stunning Chanel bag. Fans jump in Tim’s comments gagging over the slay.

“Beautiful ensemble on this gorgeous woman. ” said one fan. And, “I love @ashanti but you’ve taken her already cute style to an entirely new level!! THAT is what a stylist is for! ,” commented another, giving Tim his roses.

Ashanti is obsessed with fur – and so are we.

A glance at Ashanti’s social media pages and performance flicks shows the 43-year-old’s love affair with faux fur. If Mary J. Blige needs a boot line, then Ashanti needs a faux fur one. And we’d be the first in line to purchase.

Since coming on the scene, we’ve seen the “Rock With U” artist in bright-colored furs like pink and blue, long maxi-length coats, and cropped bubble-style sleeved jackets. Ashanti also incorporates fur in her footwear, literally stepping on necks in fabulous fur-accented boots.

Committed to giving “the girls a little something,” as Ashanti said in an interview Byrdie, Ashanti’s faux fur style is unmatched. See our gallery below.

Ashanti’s Faux Fur Obsession In 10 Fashion Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com