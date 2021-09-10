Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox Drops New Single “Pressure” [VIDEO]

Posted 20 hours ago

43rd Annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Opening Night - Ari Lennox, KAMAUU & Nesta

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Whether it’s by way of her music or her sharing the various journeys of her life, Ari Lennox is one of the most captivating singers of her generation. The beautiful Washington, D.C. native and Dreamville artist released a new track titled “Pressure” on Friday (September 10), and fans on Twitter are quite pleased with the results.

Lennox, 30, hasn’t put out a full project since 2019’s Shea Butter Baby, which was remixed down to an EP in March 2020. She has been active, however, appearing on tracks alongside Jazmine Sullivan, Queen Naija, and Njomza in recent times. The sultry singer has been teasing “Pressure” and the anticipation has been high with the patience being rewarded well.

Elite provides the production for “Pressure,” which isn’t attached to an album or EP project for now. For fans of Lennox, the lyrics are definitely intended to get one hot under the collar and we can already see how many Instagram captions, TikTok videos, and social media stunting we’re in for with this song as the backdrop.

Check out the first verse of “Pressure” to get an example of what we mean.

From Ari Lennox’s “Pressure”:

Now you textin’ me, you know I won’t reply (Reply)

Why you ain’t f*ck with me when I wasn’t this fly (Fly)

Now I’m on top and now I’m ridin’ sky-high (Pressure)

Don’t need nobody but I’ll take you down tonight

And I’m okay with bein’ nasty (Pressure)

Too f*ckin’ hot for all these clothes anyway (Pressure)

My body drippin’, boy, but you gon’ have to wait (Pressure)

But when you get it, lick it like a candy cane

Okay, then.

To hear “Pressure” for yourself, check out the tweet below from Ms. Ari Lennox and get on it. Keep scrolling to see the reactions on Twitter.

Photo: Getty

Ari Lennox Drops New Single “Pressure” [VIDEO]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

We understand.

This has nothing to do with “Pressure” but we agree.

