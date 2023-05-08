Radio One Exclusives

Angel Reese Lands on Sports Illustrated

Published on May 8, 2023

Louisiana State University vs University of Iowa, 2023 NCAA Women's National Championship

Source: Greg Nelson / Getty


LSU’s own Angel Reese has been getting a lot of recognition after her team defeated Iowa to take home their first women’s NCAA basketball championship. She trended in the media for her revengeful taunting towards Iowa and to later win the championship.

Recently Angel Reese collaborated with Sports Illustrated and they created some masterpieces. Check out Angel Reese in her Sports Illustrated shoot below:

