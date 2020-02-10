CLOSE
american factory
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Barack & Michelle Obama Produced ‘American Factory’ Wins Best Documentary At Oscars

Posted 13 hours ago

US-POLITICS-HOLIDAY-CHRISTMAS-TREE-OBAMA

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty


92nd Annual Academy Awards - Press Room

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty


Congrats are in order to former President Barack Obama and our forever First Lady Michelle Obama as their High Ground Productions company won the best documentary Oscar for “American Factory” at the 2020 Academy Awards.

The Obamas launched Higher Ground in 2018 in partnership with Netflix.

The documentary depicts the issues between a working-class America and a high-tech China as a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory at an abandoned General Motors plant in a post-industrial city outside of Dayton, Ohio.

The documentary tells a story of American factory workers, who were previously laid-off by GM then hired by Chinese glass manufacturing giant Fuyao, struggling to unionize as they were paid less for doing more dangerous work while being supervised by an army of Chinese employees.

You can stream American Factory on Netflix now.

RELATED: ‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars [VIDEO]

RELATED: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Barack & Michelle Obama Produced ‘American Factory’ Wins Best Documentary At Oscars  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1.

2.

3. Watch directors Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert along with producer Jeff Reichert accept the Oscar for Documentary (Feature) for AMERICAN FACTORY.

Latest
Power Season 6, Series Finale
Are You Watching All Of The ‘Power’ Spinoffs?
 3 hours ago
02.10.20
7 items
All The Photos Of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2020…
 5 hours ago
02.10.20
Nicki Minaj Says She Was Bullied For “Yikes”…
 7 hours ago
02.10.20
9 items
Dallas’ Stripper Takes Epic Fall From Pole, Cracks…
 8 hours ago
02.10.20
Ari Lennox Apologizes To Gayle King, Takes Leave…
 9 hours ago
02.10.20
Spike Lee Paid Tribute To Kobe Bryant With…
 12 hours ago
02.10.20
Snoop Dogg Claims He Didn’t Threaten Gayle King
 13 hours ago
02.10.20
Hennessy Is The Official Spirit Of The NBA
 13 hours ago
02.10.20
Little Known Black History Fact: Lusia Harris
 14 hours ago
02.10.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
Watch Eminem Perform “Lose Yourself” At The 2020…
 22 hours ago
02.09.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars…
 1 day ago
02.09.20
25 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take…
 1 day ago
02.09.20
This QUIZ Will Tell You How Black You…
 2 days ago
02.08.20
Lori Harvey Nearly Carjacked In Atlanta, Thieves Make…
 2 days ago
02.08.20
YelloPain Educates Americans In “My Vote Don’t Count”…
 2 days ago
02.08.20
New Jersey High School Basketball Coach Catches Fade…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close