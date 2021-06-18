Air Jordan
Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview [Photos]

Posted 20 hours ago

Jordan Brand shares its fall 2021 Air Jordan retro preview and it’s loaded with heat.

Whether you are still on the Air Jordan 1 wave, crave Air Jordan 3’s with elephant print, have an affinity for the Air Jordan 12 or can get enough of the Air Jordan 13, there’s something for you hear. Women also get plenty of their own flavors, too.

1. Women’s Air Jordan XIV Low

Women’s Air Jordan XIV Low Source:Nike

Inspired by red lipstick.

2. Air Jordan VI

Air Jordan VI Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview

3. Air Jordan III Retro

Air Jordan III Retro Source:Nike

Reflective material on the elephant print.

4. Air Jordan XI Low IE

Air Jordan XI Low IE Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview

5. Women’s Air Jordan IV

Women’s Air Jordan IV Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview

6. Air Jordan XIII Retro

Air Jordan XIII Retro Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview

7. Women’s Air Jordan VI

Women’s Air Jordan VI Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview

8. Air Jordan XII

Air Jordan XII Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview

9. Women’s Air Jordan I Hi OG

Women’s Air Jordan I Hi OG Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview

10. Air Jordan V Retro

Air Jordan V Retro Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview

11. Air Jordan I HI OG

Air Jordan I HI OG Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview

12. Air Jordan XII Retro

Air Jordan XII Retro Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview

13. Air Jordan I HI OG

Air Jordan I HI OG Source:Nike

"Employing a fresh, seasonal color scheme, this Air Jordan I HI OG features a genuine black leather upper with premium Pollen leather overlays and detailing atop a white midsole and a Pollen rubber outsole." but we say "Wu-Tang!"

14. Air Jordan I HI OG

Air Jordan I HI OG Source:Nike

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview

