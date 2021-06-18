The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Jordan Brand shares its fall 2021 Air Jordan retro preview and it’s loaded with heat.

Whether you are still on the Air Jordan 1 wave, crave Air Jordan 3’s with elephant print, have an affinity for the Air Jordan 12 or can get enough of the Air Jordan 13, there’s something for you hear. Women also get plenty of their own flavors, too.

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com