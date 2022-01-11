The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

What a momentous occasion it is to celebrate another year of the multi-talented artist, actress and philanthropist Mary J. Blige with an ode to her fabulous boots and classic bops over the years. This iconic R&B songstress has consistently given us bop after bop since her career’s conception in 1991. She has since released 13 studio albums, eight of which have achieved multi-platinum worldwide sales. Mary J. Blige is one of music’s most reputable talents leaving her heart on every record she touches. Beyond her musical contributions, the Bronx-bred talent has delivered in some of our favorite show’s like Netflix’s Umbrella Academy and Power Book II: Ghost as the beloved and fierce character Aunty Monet. No matter the role or record, Mary J. Blige is sure to set it out with a powerful boot moment. We’re actually still waiting on her personal thigh high boots collection to hit the market.

Check out a gallery of our favorite boot looks and boppin’ hooks from the icon as we celebrate 50 years of life:

A Gallery of Bops & Big Boots: Happy Birthday Mary J. Blige was originally published on globalgrind.com