CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Midland-Odessa Shooting: 7 Dead, 19 Injured According To Authorities

Posted August 31, 2019

Seven people are dead and 19 have been injured following a shooting spree in  Midland-Odessa, Texas, on Saturday afternoon according to authorities.

The Odessa Police Department said Saturday afternoon that it was looking for at least one suspect who was “driving around Odessa shooting at random people”. The suspect had apparently hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck.

Police informed the media that just after 5:30 PM local time that the active shooter threat had concluded and that one of the suspected gunmen, a white male in his 30s, was killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. Midland Memorial Hospital said it has received six patients, three of whom are in critical condition.

“The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack. I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy.”

 

Midland-Odessa Shooting: 7 Dead, 19 Injured According To Authorities was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

1.

2.

It has been confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects.

Posted by Midland Police Department on Saturday, August 31, 2019

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Latest
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - New York
Nicki Minaj Suggests She’s Retiring From Rap To…
 12 hours ago
09.05.19
NFL, Roc Nation Will Donate $400K To Chicago…
 13 hours ago
09.05.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine Expected To Take The Stand Against…
 14 hours ago
09.05.19
50 Cent Apologizes To Moneybagg Yo For Dumb…
 15 hours ago
09.05.19
Lil Nas X Goes Futuristic For His “Panini”…
 15 hours ago
09.05.19
Array
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged In Connection With Mac…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
DMX Blesses Maine Family With Shoes For School
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Screening Of Columbia Pictures' "Concussion" - Red Carpet
Watch The Trailer For ‘Bad Boys For Life’…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
20 items
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Tune Chats - Honoring Trina
Trina’s Mother, Vernessa Taylor Dies Of Cancer At…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
13 items
Bey Day: 13 Times Beyonce Slayed Us Effortlessly
 2 days ago
09.04.19
9 items
Everyone Still Hates Him: The Most Brutal, Angry…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Lela Rochon Returns To Social Media Wearing Wedding…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Black Twitter Has Thoughts About Forever 21 Potentially…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Woman Sues After Being Forced To Deliver Baby…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Blac Chyna Doesn’t Get Child Support And Doesn’t…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close