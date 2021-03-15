21 savage
21 Savage Stars In Louis Vuitton Men’s Summer Capsule Collection

Posted March 15, 2021

Louis Vuitton Men's Summer Capsule x 21 Savage

Virgil Abloh continues to evolve the Louis Vuitton menswear narrative. The brand is launching a very vibrant drop just in time for the warm weather, and it features the modeling talents of Atlanta rapper 21 Savage.

Louis Vuitton’s capsule collection will bring color to summer 2021 in three times, from dawn to dusk. In the Venice Beach area, the sun rises unveiling pastel-colored suits, Hawaiian shorts and shirts; at its zenith, it covers Japanese denims and monogrammed cottons with pop watercolor hues. At twilight, it casts its bluish light on short suits and indigo pajamas.

Conveying a sense of the infinite – a recurrent theme in Virgil Abloh’s collections –, this wardrobe is embodied and highlighted by 21 Savage’s casual energy and is a reference to West Coast skaters and artists. Embroidered shirts, light denim plastrons, lightweight leather blousons, jacquard blazers and multi-colored windbreakers: all convey emotions diffused with a sort of joyful nostalgia mingling with a sense of endless possibilities.

The cotton of pajamas, the denim of shirts, the polyamide of swimsuits feature a revisited Monogram pattern, like an artist’s watercolor — in an indigo or rainbow version — as if drops of water had fallen on ink. Spring gives way to a colorful, lively season, galvanized by creative youth, lovers of freedom and comfort, driven by their sunny mood and the vital movement of the ocean.

Some pieces were especially designed keeping in mind the environment. More globally, 100% of the brand’s products will commit to an eco-design strategy by 2025. The color palette was specifically conceived without chlorine or metals. The cottons used are certified by the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) or the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and the wool of some of the designs by the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS), while other fabrics have been recycled, including the nylon of windbreakers.

This collection’s accessories are integrated into the look. There are backpacks just like Keepalls, tote bags just like sailor bags, all showcasing the same watercolor Monogram idea. There are masks, matching with cotton and silk bandanas, enhanced with the Watercolor Monogram print. There are also enameled rings, lucky charms to be worn around your neck, multicolored link bracelets. A reversible belt, which can be worn both on the Monogram canvas side and on the plain blue calfskin side. If you wish, you can hang a zippered pouch of the same color to it. Caps and bob hats, printed silk scarves and innovative sun glasses complete this unique look. Canvas or leather sneakers and slip-ons, reflective leather or rubber mules, boat shoes give a finishing touch to the silhouette.

The Louis Vuitton Men’s Summer Capsule Collection is launching Friday, March 19th. You can see more visuals from the campaign below.

 

21 Savage Stars In Louis Vuitton Men’s Summer Capsule Collection  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

