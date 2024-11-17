2024 In The Stars: Horoscopes For The Week Of November 17

1. CAPRICORN Source: Tommy de Yampert You may find yourself called to slow down and start to ease your way into more of a relaxed and simpler lifestyle. Many of you may even take an early retirement or leave the rat race for a Digital Nomad lifestyle. This powerful transit will cause you to deeply re-evaluate what’s important to you right now and what you truly wish for your life to look and FEEL like for the foreseeable future. I’m happy for you! This message will also apply to those with Capricorn Moon, Mercury, Jupiter, and Venus. PS: Moving abroad for a better quality of life would serve you very well at this time. RED FLAG: They say forgiveness is for you not the other person …if this resonates then dig deep to do the inner work to forgive who you need to forgive and just move on. SWEET SPOT: There’s someone in your circle who has a pure heart and pure intentions. Be sure to invest in this person with your time and emotional support.

2. AQUARIUS Spirit wants you to find the courage to step into your power and truly create the happiness that you wish to feel. This powerful transit will affect Aquarius deeply and you may find that your entire life "falls apart" because it has to. How else does one call in significant change? Ride the ride and remember all is for your benefit, growth, and wisdom. And also remember every event is but a chapter in this thang called LIFE. RED FLAG: It's okay to be open and optimistic but be super smart and do your research before joining costly investment opportunities. SWEET SPOT: If you're up to it – joining a meditation circle on the 19th or soon after will be excellent for your emotional and spiritual wellbeing.

3. PISCES During this powerful transit, your enlightenment will be a central and full-on theme for many of you. A lot of you will come out on the other side of this as spiritual speakers, gurus, and well-published writers. The key to your success will be building community online and offline and allowing yourself a very flexible definition of "spirituality and enlightenment"… RED FLAG: Energetic protection is needed inside of your home at this time. Get some Florida Water and spray it in the air, as well as mop your floors with it. Follow up by burning some sage and adding white sheets and towels to your self-care routine. SWEET SPOT: This week spend some time evaluating what "security" means for you specifically. Is it having a full-throttle life insurance policy, savings for your kids' tuition, or a top-notch wellness routine? As time goes on this will be an important concept for you to examine within yourself.

4. ARIES Mega success wants to find its way to you under this Aquarian Pluto timeline, however, it will require you to do something that is quite hard for most Aries …isolate! Many of you are carrying dead weight in the form of relationships that have run their course, old thought patterns that are trapping you in repetitive karmic cycles, and boundaries that need to be regulated, adjusted, and enforced more often. Are you up for the challenge? Your Spirit team thinks you are but only you can lead yourself on this mission of change and success. RED FLAG: Taking risks, is all well and good but make sure your bank account, physical stamina, and mental health can back it up. LOL. SWEET SPOT: Your soul essence is calling for purification of the body and spirit at this time. Look into doing a Temazcal ceremony — it is a type of sweat lodge, which originated with indigenous peoples in Mesoamerica.

5. TAURUS Your love for someone may be challenged this week or very soon as you potentially uncover some extremely horrifying long long-buried news about them. The repercussions of this discovery will last the entire twenty years of this Pluto in Aquarius transit. Spirit wants you to note that whichever way you choose to handle the situation is the right choice for you. Take note that this will also apply to those with Taurus in their Venus, Moon, and Mercury. RED FLAG: If it seems too good to be true it is! Don't ignore your instincts and feel free to take your time to evaluate a situation or a person thoroughly before moving forward. SWEET SPOT: Adding some new scents to your collection for the Fall season will help to keep you in a continuous good mood. If you have a problem trying to decide, just invest in a few small travel sizes before buying a full-sized bottle.

6. GEMINI Are you chomping at the bit to assume a leadership role in your community or at work or are you shying away from taking on a responsibility of this variety? The theme of leadership and what comes with it will be a very, very strong theme for the next several years for your sign. As part of the Air Sign trio this transit will also affect many Gems deeply and you may find yourself thrust into the role of "leader" whether you like it or not. This will be especially true if you're a freedom thinker, a creative, or someone who just tends to have strong opinions. RED FLAG: Releasing lovers is never easy – however if you're in a situation that has grown stagnant despite your best efforts – it's best to part now while things are still somewhat "friendly and tolerable". SWEET SPOT: Having a bit more patience with the very young and the very old in your life will open more doors for your own personal prosperity both in spirit and in monetary goods…#bekind

7. CANCER You'll find that your abundance (of all varieties) over the next decade lies in your willingness to embrace unexpected adventures and allow your choices to play out without overly judging yourself and others. This can be hard for Cancers as you often overthink and overfeel every scenario and find it hard to live in the present. This will also apply to those with Cancer Moon and Venus. RED FLAG: If you're currently looking to make a big real estate purchase, I beg you to do your full due diligence and even think about getting a technical inspector. Trust it will be totally worth it. SWEET SPOT: Wisdom doesn't have to be gained the hard way; work to choose better and smarter more often.

8. LEO On the 19th a gateway to your next level will open up super wide. Spend these next few days before the 19th getting your financial affairs in order. Clean your timelines by deleting and blocking dead weight across platforms and sit in meditation on the day of the 19th while visualizing exactly what you want these next 20 years to hold for you. If you don't feel like sitting quietly alone in meditation, it's also a great day for Leos to have a vision board party with a few good friends. RED FLAG: Focusing on things you can't change is a fool's errand. Read that again. SWEET SPOT: Thriving requires a calm mind and nervous system. Go all in on your wellness game over these next few months as we head swiftly into 2025.

9. VIRGO Your personal fulfillment of your life's desires is your duty and your right to do it as you see fit (within moderation of course). Take action accordingly and be mindful as to who you share your power moves with. Best to let them witness it when you're done. RED FLAG: Some tech drama may happen at work or in your industry this week that could have a global impact. Brace yourself. SWEET SPOT: Life can be full of wonderful surprises…allow yourself to stay open and always, always, always look for the humor in every situation.

10. LIBRA Trusting to invest in someone's potential is a tricky thing. Think twice before doing this with anyone that you didn't give birth to ( or adopt). If you're facing a choice like this at this time and can't decide what to do, Spirit is asking you to just be still and allow it time to cook until the top of the year when more information will be revealed to you. RED FLAG: You may be called to take a deep journey inward as we move into 2024 and this Pluto in Aquarius transit gets underway. This can look like preferring to not be social, spending more time journaling, and partaking in sound baths and actual spiritual baths. Trust that your Spirit team is ushering in a new version of you and this is the best way to do so. SWEET SPOT: To bring more inner peace decorate your home with plants that actually bring up the vibe such as Bamboo, Peace Lilies, and roses.

11. SCORPIO Going forward expect to reap what you've sown over these past few years. For many of you, that means blessings and opportunities will be coming to you non-stop. For others not so much (shrug.) Make of this what you will and roll with the punches and the wins as they come. RED FLAG: Don't allow anyone to lead you who you wouldn't trust with the pin number to your debit card. And yes the person that just came to mind is most likely who Spirit is referring to. SWEET SPOT: New beginnings may be just the thing you need to boost your energy and personal joy. This could be as simple as trying out a new local coffee shop or packing your stuff and moving to a country that you can barely find on the map. Ha! Do what feels groovy to your soul.