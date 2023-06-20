The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. It originated on June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and informed the last remaining enslaved individuals of their freedom, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Juneteenth symbolizes the end of slavery and the ongoing struggle for equality and justice.

This weekend in Indianapolis, we celebrated Juneteenth with parades, concerts, and overall fun! In addition, we had the honor of having the legendary Gladys Knight at the Madam Walker Center. We also reflected on the resilience and contributions made by our ancestors! Check out some of the events below!

2023 Indianapolis Juneteenth Weekend: Gladys Knight, Parades, & More! was originally published on hot1009.com